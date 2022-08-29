New Mexico woman dies following tubing accident

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

A New Mexico woman died Saturday, Aug. 27, after her tube flipped and she was swept down the San Juan River.

According to a press release from Pagosa Springs Police Chief William Rockensock, at approximately 2:43 p.m. on Aug. 27, Archuleta County Combined Dispatch initiated a call for a “water rescue/drowning” in the San Juan River near 439 San Juan St.

“Initial information advised an approximately 40-year-old female was in the water unconscious,” the press release reads. “The female was removed from the water and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was in progress. Multiple people were on scene attempting to resuscitate the female.”

The press release explains Sweeney “was tubing on the San Juan River with family members. Her tube flipped near the Hot Springs Boulevard bridge, and she was subsequently swept down the river by the water current.”

It later notes that bystanders removed the woman, identified as Shanda Sweeney, of New Mexico, from the water and began CPR.

“An employee with the Pagosa Springs Visitor Center retrieved an AED and responded to assist. The AED was attached to Sweeney however, no shock was advised, and CPR continued. Emergency medical services arrived on scene and continued life-saving measures with no success,” the release explains.

The release indicates the Pagosa Fire Protection District, Pagosa Springs Medical Center Emergency Medical Services and Pagosa Springs Police Department were dispatched to the location.

