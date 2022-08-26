Pagosa Springs Pirate varsity sports schedules

Soccer

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate boys’ soccer team will play against Lamar on Aug. 27. Saturday’s game is slated to begin at 11 a.m. at Golden Peaks Stadium.

The following schedule was accurate as of Aug. 26 but is subject to change.

The next two games will also occur in Pagosa, being a match against the Mead Mavericks on Sept. 3 and a game with the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers on Sept. 9.

The Pirates then go away for several games, including a Sept. 10 match with the Aztec Tigers in Aztec, N.M., a game with the Alamosa Mean Moose on Sept. 13 in Alamosa and a Sept. 17 match with the Manitou Springs Mustangs in Manitou Springs.

The series of away games concludes with matches against the Taos Tigers in Taos, N.M., on Sept. 20, the Bayfield Wolverines in Bayfield on Sept. 23 and the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers on Sept. 24.

The season ends with four home games, including with the 4A Durango Demons on Sept. 27, the Alamosa Mean Moose on Sept. 30, the Salida Spartans on Oct. 4 and the Bayfield Wolverines on Oct. 14.

The Pirates then travel to Manitou Springs for a 1 p.m. game on Sept. 15.

Golf

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate golf team will head to Durango for a tournament at Hillcrest Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 29, with that tournament set to start with tee times.

Schedule

The following schedule was accurate as of Aug. 26, but is subject to change.

The team will travel to Gunnison for a Sept. 2 meet slated to begin at 7 a.m.

On Sept. 9, the Pirates will head to Monte Vista to face multiple opponents at a 7 p.m. meet.

The team will return to the Durango area on Sept. 13 for Durango’s tournament at Dalton Ranch Golf Club, which is set to begin at 9 a.m.

This year’s regional competition will be in Cortez on Sept. 20, with tee times to be announced.

The state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 3 and 4 at Pinehurst Country Club in Denver.

Volleyball

The Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate volleyball team is getting ready for its first game of the season, where it will play against the 2A Dolores Bears in Dolores on Aug. 29.

The following schedule was accurate as of Wednesday, but is subject to change.

On Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, the team will head to Glenwood Springs for an invitational. The time has yet to be determined.

On Friday, Sept. 9, the team will compete at home against Alamosa, with the match set to begin at 6 p.m.

On Sept. 13, the Pirates will head to Bayfield for a game against Bayfield that will begin at 6 p.m.

On Sept. 17, the team will compete at home against Centauri beginning at 1 p.m.

On Sept. 20, the Pirates will head to Durango for a game against Durango that will begin at 6 p.m.

On Sept. 23, the Pirates will head to Del Norte for a game against Del Norte that will begin at 6 p.m.

On Sept. 27, the Pirates will head to Cortez for a match against Montezuma-Cortez that will begin at 6 p.m.

On Oct. 1, the Pirates will head to Alamosa for a game against Alamosa that will begin at 1 p.m.

On Oct. 4, the team will compete at home against Durango beginning at 6 p.m.

On Oct. 8, the Pirates will head to Buena Vista for a match against Buena Vista that will begin at 3 p.m.

On Oct. 11, the team will compete at home against Bayfield beginning at 6 p.m.

On Oct. 13, the team will compete at home against Montezuma-Cortez beginning at 6 p.m.

On Oct. 15, the Pirates will head to La Jara for a game against Centauri, which will begin at 1 p.m.

On Oct. 25, the team will compete at home against Monte Vista beginning at 6 p.m.

On Oct. 28 and 29, the team will take part in the Coal Ridge Tournament. The time and competitors have yet to be determined.

Regionals will take place on Nov. 5. The time and location have yet to be posted.

Football

The 2A Pagosa Springs High School Pirate football team takes the field against the 1A Centauri Falcons Friday evening, Aug. 26, in La Jara to open the season, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The following schedule was accurate as of Tuesday, Aug. 23, but is subject to change.

Following this week’s road start, the Pirates will play their home opener on Sept. 2, when they face the La Junta Tigers. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Golden Peaks Stadium.

The following week, the Pirates will be back on the road to take on the Florence Huskies in Florence at 7 p.m.

The team will be back home on Sept. 16 and will take on the Alamosa Mean Moose at Golden Peaks Stadium beginning at 7 p.m.

The Pirates will delve into league play on Sept. 30 when they take on the Delta Panthers in Delta at 7 p.m.

On Oct. 7, the team will be back on the road, this time taking on Kirtland Central in Kirtland, N.M. at 7 p.m.

The team will travel to Cortez for its final road game of the regular season on Oct. 14 to take on the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers at 7 p.m.

The Pirates will then close out their regular season at home, beginning with a game against the Salida Spartans at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.

The Pirates will close out the regular season against Bayfield at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Cross-country

The Pagosa Springs High School cross-country team will head to Alamosa for a race called the Joe Vigil Meet on Sept. 10. The time has yet to be determined.

On Sept. 17, the team will head to Bayfield for a meet that will begin at 10:20 a.m.

On Sept. 24, the team will host a home meet that will begin at 10 a.m.

On Oct. 1, the team will head to Salida for a meet, which will begin at 10 a.m.

On Oct. 7, the team will head to Durango for a meet which will begin at 3:30 p.m.

On Oct. 14, the team will head to Monte Vista for a meet that will begin at 10 a.m.