Volunteers needed to inspire next generation of conservationists

Photo courtesy Evan Barrientos/Audubon Rockies

A field trip at Four Mile Ranch in Pagosa Springs. Audubon Rockies’ Community Naturalist program is seeking volunteers to help support its long-standing environmental education programs.



By Keith Bruno | Audubon Rockies

Audubon Rockies’ Community Naturalist program is recruiting volunteers to help support our long-standing environmental education programs at Four Mile Ranch in Pagosa Springs. Join us for a training on Sept. 6-8 to get all of the information you need to become a volunteer environmental educator.

Over the three-day training period, you’ll learn the activities and lessons that we provide for local K-4 students and also get familiarized with the hiking trails we frequent during our programs at the ranch. Once confident with the lessons and trails, volunteers will be prepared to lead tours for small groups of students (average of eight) from mid-September through mid-October.

The volunteer training orientation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ross Aragon Community Center in the West Conference Room. On both Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Thursday, Sept. 8, the training will be held at Four Mile Ranch from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For those available, we will be hosting two days of trail preparation at Four Mile Ranch on Aug. 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be a great opportunity to get acquainted with the ranch prior to the volunteer training.

To register or for more information about the volunteer training event, go to https://act.audubon.org/a/four-mile-ranch-volunteer-training?ms=rockies-eng-web-website_rockies-bird_friendly_communities-20220822-naturalist-pagosa_volunteer_training-pagosa_sun. Registration is not required for the trail preparation days. For questions, please email Keith Bruno at keith.bruno@audubon.org.