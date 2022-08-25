Sarah Anne Martin was born in Durango, Colo., on Jan. 16, 1982, and went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 17, 2022. Sarah was loved by her parents, Mark and Wanda Crain, along with her big sister, Cherie Hitchcock (Crain), son Carson Martin, boyfriend Josh Lucas and the many friends, family, children and, of course, animals that entered her life.

Sarah was spunky from day one and was a devoted and loyal person who loved her years in 4-H, from raising animals to helping out on the fair board to her time she gave helping special needs children at the elementary school.

Her contribution to her community and her love of Pagosa was unmatched.