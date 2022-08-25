Larry Simmons, 82, passed away surrounded by his sons and family on Aug. 14 in Phoenix, Ariz. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. at Greenmount Cemetery. In case of inclement weather, call Hood Mortuary for venue change.

Larry was born on Aug. 29, 1939, in Dolores, Colo., to J.D. and Elda Simmons. He grew up in Durango, graduated from Durango High School, attended Fort Lewis College and Colorado State University and obtained a civil engineering degree. He worked for his father, J.D., for many years and learned a strong work ethic before ranching and selling real estate. Many regard Larry as one of the smartest and hardest-working businessmen and ranchers in the county.

He was involved in Navajo Trail Days and Durango Fiesta Days amongst many other agriculture and ranching committees. Though Larry never had a certain church he attended, he had a deep faith and attended many area churches.

He is survived by his sons: Scott and Mark Simmons; grandchildren: Tyler, Paityn and Breydon; and companion: Mona Tomomitsu.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Henri-Etta.