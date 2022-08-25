In loving memory of David E. Donahoo.

David E. Donahoo went to be with the Lord on May 26. He was born June 29, 1935, in Denver, Colo.

After serving in the Marine Corps, David worked for the technology company Sperry/Unisys for 35 years. After retirement, he traveled full time, coast to coast, including two trips to Alaska. While in Alaska, David volunteered as a campground host. After 10 years on the road, he settled in Benson, Ariz. Once again, he volunteered, this time at the newly opened Kartchner Caverns State Park. After just a few months of volunteering, David was promoted to an Arizona State Park ranger — a job he truly loved.

In 2007, he came back to his home state of Colorado, where he spent the next 10 years in Buena Vista. David was a long-time member of the American Legion there. In 2018, he moved to Pagosa Springs to be closer to family. David was a member of the Pagosa Springs Vets for Vets, as well as the American Legion.

At this year’s Marine birthday celebration, David was designated as the oldest Marine. He loved his country. David was loved, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.