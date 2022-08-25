Fifth annual Dancing with the Pagosa Stars a huge success

Photo courtesy Jeff Laydon

The 2022 Dancing with the Pagosa Stars event was deemed a huge success, with more than $230,000 raised for Seeds of Learning. The winners include Mirror Ball Trophy to Mike Garding with coach Sharina Ramsey-Adams, Best Showmanship to Brooks “Chad” Lindner with coach Melinda Hilder, Best Male Dancer to Dan Englund with coach Ashley Butcher, Best Female Dancer to Stewart Bellina with coach Nash McNichol, Most Original Performance to Sarah Mashue with coach Steve Novacek and Best Interview to Chantelle Jordan with coach Nolan King.

By Danyelle Leentjes | Seeds of Learning

Last Saturday, Aug. 20, six Pagosa Springs stars and their coaches took the stage to dance for Seeds of Learning’s fundraiser, Dancing with the Pagosa Stars (DWTPS). Now, all the costumes have been put away and the final votes tallied, and we have been blown away by the results.

Through local community support, ticket sales and votes from friends and family from around the country, DWTPS successfully raised more than $230,000 to educate the at-risk children at Seeds of Learning.

The families, teachers, administration and Seeds Board of Directors are filled with gratitude for this amazing outpouring of support for Pagosa’s youth. With more than 230 guests, several dozen volunteers, stars, coaches, committee members and production crew, this event illustrates the amazing support Seeds receives from this community. It is because of each and every one of these people that Seeds is able to continue to provide low income and at-risk children with high quality early education.

We could not have better representatives of Seeds of Learning than our stars and coaches this year. Every year, we choose stars that are a broad representation of the Pagosa Springs community, are well-known and respected in the community and have giving spirits. And this year was no exception. Our winners were:

• Mirror Ball Trophy Winner: Mike Garding with coach Sharina Ramsey-Adams.

• Best Showmanship: Brooks “Chad” Lindner with coach Melinda Hilder.

• Best Male Dancer: Dan Englund with coach Ashley Butcher.

• Best Female Dancer: Stewart Bellina with coach Nash McNichol.

• Most Original Performance: Sarah Mashue with coach Steve Novacek.

• Best Interview: Chantelle Jordan with coach Nolan King.