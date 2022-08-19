Public Notices August 18, 2022

60.7 F
FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON August 24, 2022

COLLEEN DOAN has requested an APPEAL HEARING regarding a VACATION RENTAL PERMIT REVOCATION, on Lot 34A of San Juan River Resort #1, at 78 Tejas Pl, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-076). The property is zoned RESIDENTIAL (R).

Comments regarding this case may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on August 24, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting in person or via Zoom.

Published August 11 and 18, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff

v. 

ANNETRA HEBERT

ERIC CERWONKA

BRITTANY L BORDER

JARRED D BORDER

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30006

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST 

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-03

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 7, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s): 

Annetra Hebert

Eric Cerwonka

Brittany L Border

Jared D Border

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc. Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs. 

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc. 

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION. 

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable. 

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on October 5, 2022, Sale Number 2022-03 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law. 

First Publication: August 11, 2022

Last Publication: September 8, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED. 

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN. 

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. 

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 8 day of July 2022. 

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Ptarmigan Townhouses

Matter Amount

ANNETRA HEBERT and ERIC CERWONKA (C#178819082) Unit Weeks Numbers 49, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $6,208.27

Interest: $2,829.82

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $684.79

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,897.88

BRITTANY L BORDER and JARRED D BORDER (C#178824108) Unit Weeks Numbers 10, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $276.00

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $684.79

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,935.25

In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff

v. 

Betty Mathison Thomas, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30005

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST 

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-02

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 7, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s): 

BETTY MATHISON THOMAS

CHAD ARTHUR CLARK

GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM

EMILY M BURNINGHAM

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc. 

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs. 

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc. 

Debtor(s) & Amount Due:See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION. 

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable. 

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on October 5, 2022, Sale Number 2022-02 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law. 

First Publication: August 11, 2022

Last Publication: September 8, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED. 

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN. 

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. 

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 8 day of July 2022. 

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Village Pointe Condominiums

Matter Amount

BETTY MATHISON THOMAS (C#179002134) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 7517, Building Number 5, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $5,260.97

Interest: $2,367.95

Late Fees: $250.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $408.63

Judgment Amount: $9,287.55

CHAD ARTHUR CLARK (C#179003082) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 7518, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,116.32

Interest: $379.81

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $408.63

Judgment Amount: $4,004.76

GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM and EMILY M BURNINGHAM (C#179013834) Unit Weeks Numbers 35, Unit Number 7527, Building Number 6, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.21

Interest: $339.71

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $408.63

Judgment Amount: $4,237.55

Of Village Pointe Condominiums, all as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 0168713, 171189 and 176324 according to the Condominium Map as recorded, subject to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums as recorded as Reception Number 1309304 and amendments and supplements thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

v.

Defendants:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC; N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC; PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC AKA PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC; JANELLE WARD; MONICA S. ARCHULETA; BETTY D. BUCK, BETTY D. RENFER AND FRANK A. BUCK; BIG MISTAKE CHRIS MOUNTAIN, LLC; DEBORAH C. RINE; ANNE L. DOUBEK; OATHA B. STEPHENS AND VONDERAU RUTH STEPHENS; TEXTRON FINANCIAL CORPORATION; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT; ELSA WHITE in her official capacity as Public Trustee for Archuleta County, Colorado and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580 

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30040

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

TO THE BELOW NAMED DEFENDANTS: 

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC, N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC, PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC AKA PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC, FRANK A. BUCK, DEBORAH C. RINE, OATHA B. STEPHENS AND VONDERAU RUTH STEPHENS, MONICA S. ARCHULETA, JANELLE WARD AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 102, 103, 140, 141, 145, 146, 163, 164, 165, 166, 175, 176, 177, 178, 296, 297, 313, 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 319, 320, 347, 348, 349, 352, 353, 368, 369, 370, 374, 375, all in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868.

Respectfully Submitted this 11th day of August, 2022.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: 

Last Publication: 

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published August 18, 25, September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 643 TRAILS BLVD

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 419-420-421 AND LOT 422-423, AND LOT 424-425 AND LOT 432-433

PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004240

Schedule Number: 569524405041

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01059

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 22nd day of December 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 10th day of August 2022

By /s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published August 18, 25 and September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Notice of Annual Meeting 2022

The annual meeting and election of directors for Western Heritage Event Center, Inc. (WHEC), also the organizer and sponsor of the annual Red Ryder Roundup® Rodeo, will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the WHEC Building, 344 Hwy 84.

Only registered members of record as of June 18, 2022 will be entitled to vote. Proxy votes must be in writing designating the person who is to cast the vote (who must also be a registered member of the corporation) and have the signature of member and date. Proxies must be presented at the beginning of the annual meeting at registration. The maximum number of proxies any individual can represent is five. Current board members are: Diana Talbot, President; Twyne Regester, Vice President; Pennie DeClark, Treasurer; Lynn Johnson, Secretary; Keith Jacobson, Lisa Scott, and Bob Kavli, all Directors.

Published August 18, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ARCHULETA COUNTY
ACCOUNTS PAYABLES 
Jul-22
VENDORSDESCRIPTIONAMOUNT 
KILGORE COMPANIES, LLC.R&B-CLOMAN ASPHALT SURFACING307396.19
DESERT MOUNTAIN CORPORATIONR&B-ROADWAY CHEMICALS167394.41
TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS2ND QTR CONSERVATION TRUST/COUNTY WATER & SEWER/DHS ADMIN ELCT MAY148594.59
CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INSURANCECOUNTY HEALTH & LIFE INS148137.14
BOK FINANCIAL3RD 2022 RCI LOAN PYMT124299.50
PAGOSA SPRINGS COMMUNITY DEVLOPMENT COMMISS-2QTR CDC CONTRIBUTION113514.68
NUNN CONSTRUCTION, INC.2004-ARCH COURTHOUSE54517.48
FLYERS ENERGY LLC.FLEET-FUEL53691.46
PAP, LLC.R&B-NPB RESURFACE50669.64
PARKER’S WORKPLACE SOL.DHS-FURNITURE FINAL 50%46188.86
PICTOMETRY INTERNATIONALASSR-EAGLE SOFTWARE42516.00
ARCHULETA SENIORS, INC.2022 3RD QTR GRANT38750.00
WELLS FARGO CREDIT CARD COUNTY CHARGES MAY 24, 2022 THROUGH JUNE 23, 202235324.34
R AND B CONSTRUCTIONFAIR-RODEO29620.00
M&M CONSTRUCTION SERVICESDHS FIBER OPTIC25758.40
MOUNTAIN PEAK RENTALSFAIR-TENT RENT17528.00
SKYLINE STEELR&B-CULVERT STOCK16906.80
SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSONSW-CONSULTING16223.59
TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICSACSO/DET- INMATE MEDICAL15796.56
HUMANE SOCIETY OF PAGOSA SSPRINGSASCO-3RD QTR ANIMAL SVCS15625.00
VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.COUNTY CLEANING15061.61
USDA APHISAPHIS PRGM PERSONNEL15051.08
DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADOEMPOYEE DENTAL JULY & AUG14900.20
KITS FOR KIDZDHS-TANF SCHOOL SUPPLY KITS14622.72
HEALTHY ARCHULETACOMMISS-JUNE CONTRIBUTION14539.29
HANDLEBAR MOTORSPORTSFAIR-UTV GRANT REIMBURSE14263.97
ALEXA MARTINEZFAIR COORD. SVS14000.00
GONZALES CONSTRUCTION CO.R&B REPAIR DMGD GUARDRAIL13890.00
LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERSDHS-TANF CCR & FSS CONTRACT APR – JUN12573.75
RUNBECK ELECTION SERVICESELECT-BALLOTS PRIMARY10911.94
SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANYACSO/DET-JAIL FOOD&SUPPLIES10799.69
BLAKE A. HARPERCOMMISS-CHRIS MTN TRENCH&BACKFILL10563.75
RECLA METALS LLLP.METAL RECYCLING10118.43
ROCKY MOUNTAIN SUPPLY COFLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES9676.12
LA PLATA COUNTY DHSDHS-CW SUPERVISION/ASSIST.9027.24
INLAND KENWORTH US INC.FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES8726.29
UNIFIED FLEET SERVICE LLCFleet 2022 Ford Explorer7500.00
WARNE CHEMICAL & EQUIPMENTW&P 2022  CHEMICAL SPRAYER6947.00
CIVICPLUS2022 COUNTY WEBSITE HOSTING6736.36
ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICTDHS-CMP WAGES & HARD GOODS MAY/JUN6601.29
MGT OF AMERICA CONSULTINGFIN FY21 CFR COMPLIANCE 5700.00
THE SIDWELL COMPANYIT-COUNTY WEBSITE5622.75
ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC.IT-PARTS&SUPPLIES5207.05
LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOCCOUNTY ELECTRIC4883.51
CENTURYLINKCOUNTY LONG DISTANCE/DISP 9114820.63
SOCOCAADHS-TANF CONTRACT MAY & JUNE4516.00
SURVIVAL ARMOR, INC.ASCO-UNIFORM4075.50
DIGITAL ALLY INCACSO-DASH CAMS3765.00
OUTLAW FIELD SERVICES, INCAIRPORT-MOWING3625.00
JORGENSON LIMITEDFAIR-SOUND TECH3600.00
SHRED BMX SHOW LLCFAIR-ENTERTAINMENT3500.00
TRES RIOS SILVEREXT-LIVESTOCK AUCTION3410.00
VALUEWEST, INC.ASSR-COMM REAPPRAISAL3400.00
LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOCIATIONCOUNTY ELECTRIC3347.34
WELLS FARGOBANKING FEES3243.70
SHARON JENNINGSFAIT-KARAOKE/CASH BOX/CLS PREM3200.00
VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANYW&P-SUPPLIES3124.64
ENDLESS H20 LLCR&B-WATERING ROADS3120.00
MHC KENWORTHFLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES3014.31
TYLOR BRANDON BARNETTEFAIR-ENTERTAINMENT3000.00
NEWEGG BUSINESS INC.IT-MONITOR2935.86
WOOD ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTRUCTUREASCO-HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN2756.25
AT YOUR DISPOSALCOUNTY DISPOSAL FEES2718.00
CHARM-TEX INC.ACSO/DET-INMATE SUPPLIES2634.38
DESERT WILDLIFE PRESENTATIONFAIR-PRESENTATIONS2500.00
ARCHULETA COUNTY TREASURERCOMMISS-TD (PHASE III)2400.00
TRANSWEST TRUCK TRAILER RVFLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES2206.00
FORREST CONST-BEARFOOT GARAGEFLEET-R&R GARAGE DOOR2195.00
CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMSCOUNTY COPIER CONTRACT2126.14
GOVOS, INCPLNG-VRBO PROGRAM2115.00
CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETYACSO/SW-FIRST AID SUPPLIES2095.16
THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN B&P-ADVERTISING2014.37
LEDS, LLC.CLERK-MICROFICHE GRANT2004.90
AFLACINS PREMIUMS-JUNE1961.19
PAGOSA SPRINGS MEDICAL CENTERFAIR-EMERGENCY MEDICAL SVCS1875.00
WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLCDISP-911 SVCS MAY-JUNE1828.00
BLACK HILLS ENERGYCOUNTY NATURAL GAS1781.87
GEORGE T. SANDERS COMPANYB&G-PARTS&SUPPLIES1652.58
LEGIT OUTDOORSFAIR-PHOTOGRAPHY1600.00
MHQ OF NEW MEXICOFLEET-REPAIRS1550.60
AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICESASCO/DET-SUPPLIES1437.69
AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INSURANCECOUNTY LIFE INSURANCE1415.50
DURANGO FAMILY LAWDHS-CS ATTORNEY FEES MAY1409.80
ON POINT ENVIRONMENTAL LLCACSO-EVIDENCE BLDG1400.00
ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTEACSO/B&G-DISPOSAL FEE 1294.50
MARCUS ALLEN RIVASFAIR-ENTERTAINMENT1200.00
PUBLIC AGENCY TRAINING ACSO- FIELD TRAINING1190.00
ODP BUSINESS SOLUTIONSCLERKS/DHS-OFFICE SUPPLIES1148.97
CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DURANGOFLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES1123.10
COLORADO BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONASCO-BACKGROUND CHECKS1059.50
SOUTHLAND MEDICAL CORPORATIONCORONOR-SUPPLIES1012.72
MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO.FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES986.22
ADVANCE AUTO PARTSFLEET – SUPPLIES & PARTS982.83
PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICOFLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES943.71
BUCKSTAFF PUBLIC SAFETYACSO-UNIFORMS866.20
ALSCOEXT/B&G/FLEET-WKLY RUG SVC & UNIFORMS864.86
MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND & SECURITYB&G-ALARM MONITOR FEB-MAR835.00
ARCHULETA COUNTYRENEW VOLUNTEER ACCIDENT PROG.794.20
MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSOCEMP MED AIR TRANS PREM754.50
FOUR STATES TIRE AND SERVICEFLEET-TIRES752.00
JACK ELLISFAIR-ENTERTAINMENT700.00
BUCKSKIN TOWING & REPAIRPATROL-TOWING699.00
COWBOY CAR WASHASCO-VEHICLE MAINT.672.79
NMS LABSCORONOR-LAB SVCS623.00
RONALD V. LOWEFAIR-ENTERTAINMENT600.00
SHANNON L. BALDERASCORONOR-ON CALL600.00
STATE OF COLORADO (IDS)CLERK-RENEWAL POSTAGE585.98
THE PONDEROSA LUMBER COMPANYASCO/DET-PARTS&SUPPLIES578.32
DELTA RIGGING & TOOLS, INCFLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES555.75
BI INCORPORATEDACSO-DET ELEC. MONITORING498.90
THOMSON REUTERS – WESTATTY-SOFTWARE DUES497.40
MARY HELMINSKIADMIN-TRAVEL REIMB. INFASTRUCTURE CONF478.61
ARCHULETA COUNTY WEED & PESTAIRPORT-LANDSCAPING475.20
COLORADO INTERACTIVE, LLC.ACSO-FINES RETURN  MAY451.50
SYMBOLARTSDET-UNIFORMS441.00
ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS LLCSW-PORTA TOILET LANDFILL420.00
MUD SHAVER CAR WASHFLEET-CAR WASHES417.72
PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCESHR-PSYCH EVAL405.00
TERRY’S ACE HARDWAREACSO/SWPARTS&SUPPLIES387.80
WARREN BROWNCOMMISS-TRAVEL REIMB.NACO CONF382.00
PAGCO INCORPORATEDB&G-PAINTING373.47
REGALIAFAIR-SIGNAGE369.42
PROFESSIONAL ELEVATOR INSPECTIONB&G-ELEVATOR INSPECTION335.00
AT&T MOBILITYDHS-DATA PLANS & ON CALL PHONE329.49
CARL MACHTEXT-CPR & FIRST AID CLASS320.00
LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES304.09
LISA SAUNDERS MUSICFAIR-ENTERTAINMENT300.00
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.FINANCE-EDUCATION & TRAINING300.00
AT&T MOBILITY LLC.ACSO-TELEPHONE289.27
PROSCREENING, LLC.HR-BACKGROUND CHECKS264.60
DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTINGHR-DRUG TESTING260.00
BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLIESW&P-SUPPLIES255.92
PINE VALLEY RENTAL & SALESASCO/B&G-PARTS&SUPPLIES251.76
CAROLINA SOFTWARESW – SOFTWARE250.00
FOUR CORNERS WELDING & GASFLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES236.01
SOLID WASTE ASSOCIATIONSW-MEMBERSHIP DUES223.00
ORKIN, LLC.B&G/DET-PEST CONTROL209.70
ELIZABETH ANNE BLIZZARDCORONOR-ON CALL200.00
JASON HIBBERT CORONOR-ON CALL200.00
KELLY L. ROBERTSONCORONOR-ON CALL200.00
POSTMASTERAIRPORT-PO BOX RENTAL198.00
LARRY MICHAEL HODGES JR.FAIR-COMPUTERS187.50
PARK DITCH COMPANY, INC.COMMISS-DITCH MTNC SHARES182.00
MODERN IMAGINE SOLUTIONSACSO-DET SUPPLIES179.90
LEGAL SHIELDPRE PAID LEGAL177.51
UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLYCLERK-OCE CONTRACT173.47
ARCHULETA COUNTY EXTENSIONTREAS-CRP&1ST AID160.00
WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO.FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES156.62
COUNTY SHERIFFS OF COLORADOMEMBERSHIP FEE150.00
NATIONAL SHERIFF’S ASSOC.ACSO-SHERIFF DUES THRU 7-31-23142.00
DIANE MAUNTREAS-REIMBURSE MATERIALS135.00
GRAINGERFLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES134.40
ODP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, LLCTREAS-OFFICE SUPPLIES132.03
GALLS, LLC.ACSO-UNIFORMS122.36
WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORSACSO-DET OFFICE SUPPLIES122.26
ANGELA’S FLOWERS LLC.FAIR-FLOWER ARRANGE120.00
LOUISE SUMNER WOODSFINAN-TRAVEL REIMBURS. INFASTR118.00
AAA PROPANE, INC.SW – PROPANE113.00
ROBIN YOUNGEXT-REIMBURSE ADVISORY LUNCH110.62
O’REILLY AUTO PARTSFLEET-SUPPLIES106.98
MOREHART MURPHY REGIONAL FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES105.60
KEVIN BRUCEFLEET- VEHICLE PU (UTAH)103.50
TONYA M. HAMILTONCORONOR-ON CALL100.00
DESIGN-A-SIGNADMIN-WINDOW GRAPHICS80.82
JACOB KURZIT-REIMBURSE FUEL79.26
ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVEHR-COBRA MONTHLY PREMIUM75.00
QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC.COUNTY POSTAGE68.62
JOHNSTONE SUPPLYB&G-PARTS & SUPPLIES68.32
CASCADE WATER-COFFEE CO DISP-WATER67.50
RAYMOND TAYLORVET-MAY BOARD MTG REIMBURSE61.00
CENTURY EQUIPMENT COMPANYFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES60.18
BRANDICE ELDERDHS-CW REMOVAL PER DIEM59.25
JACCO DISTRIBUTING COMPANYFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES54.00
FLORIAN GALLEGOSSW-TRANSFER STATION53.83
NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNSB&G-COURTHOUSE ADA SIGNAGE49.02
TERRY SCHAAFEXT-REIMBURSE ADVISORY LUNCH46.99
MICHAEL TORRESFLEET- PU VEHICLE44.25
CORNWELL TOOLS / SAN JUANFLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES42.91
VERIZON WIRELESSB&P-DATA PLAN40.16
CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTHDHS-CS BIRTH CERT.26.00
TINA WOODMANHR-EMP RECOGNITION25.96
BECKY JACOBSONEXT-REIMBURSE ADVISORY LUNCH23.10
SOUTHWEST GASES, LTD.B&G-COMPRESSED GAS20.00
MOBILE JO, LLC.DHS-CW DRUG TESTING15.00
$1,857,794.02
Published August 18, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
County unemployment rate continues to drop