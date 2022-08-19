Public Notices August 18, 2022

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON August 24, 2022

COLLEEN DOAN has requested an APPEAL HEARING regarding a VACATION RENTAL PERMIT REVOCATION, on Lot 34A of San Juan River Resort #1, at 78 Tejas Pl, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-076). The property is zoned RESIDENTIAL (R).

Comments regarding this case may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on August 24, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting in person or via Zoom.

Published August 11 and 18, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

ANNETRA HEBERT

ERIC CERWONKA

BRITTANY L BORDER

JARRED D BORDER

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30006

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-03

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 7, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Annetra Hebert

Eric Cerwonka

Brittany L Border

Jared D Border

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc. Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on October 5, 2022, Sale Number 2022-03 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: August 11, 2022

Last Publication: September 8, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 8 day of July 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Ptarmigan Townhouses

Matter Amount

ANNETRA HEBERT and ERIC CERWONKA (C#178819082) Unit Weeks Numbers 49, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $6,208.27

Interest: $2,829.82

Late Fees: $175.00

Costs: $684.79

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $10,897.88

BRITTANY L BORDER and JARRED D BORDER (C#178824108) Unit Weeks Numbers 10, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46

Interest: $276.00

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $684.79

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $3,935.25

In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Betty Mathison Thomas, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30005

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2022-02

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 7, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

BETTY MATHISON THOMAS

CHAD ARTHUR CLARK

GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM

EMILY M BURNINGHAM

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due:See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on October 5, 2022, Sale Number 2022-02 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: August 11, 2022

Last Publication: September 8, 2022

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 8 day of July 2022.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Village Pointe Condominiums

Matter Amount

BETTY MATHISON THOMAS (C#179002134) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 7517, Building Number 5, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $5,260.97

Interest: $2,367.95

Late Fees: $250.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $408.63

Judgment Amount: $9,287.55

CHAD ARTHUR CLARK (C#179003082) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 7518, Building Number 9, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,116.32

Interest: $379.81

Late Fees: $100.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $408.63

Judgment Amount: $4,004.76

GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM and EMILY M BURNINGHAM (C#179013834) Unit Weeks Numbers 35, Unit Number 7527, Building Number 6, Phase III

Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.21

Interest: $339.71

Late Fees: $50.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Costs: $408.63

Judgment Amount: $4,237.55

Of Village Pointe Condominiums, all as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 0168713, 171189 and 176324 according to the Condominium Map as recorded, subject to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums as recorded as Reception Number 1309304 and amendments and supplements thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

v.

Defendants:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC; N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC; PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC AKA PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC; JANELLE WARD; MONICA S. ARCHULETA; BETTY D. BUCK, BETTY D. RENFER AND FRANK A. BUCK; BIG MISTAKE CHRIS MOUNTAIN, LLC; DEBORAH C. RINE; ANNE L. DOUBEK; OATHA B. STEPHENS AND VONDERAU RUTH STEPHENS; TEXTRON FINANCIAL CORPORATION; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT; ELSA WHITE in her official capacity as Public Trustee for Archuleta County, Colorado and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30040

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF LIVE OAKES LAND LLC

TO THE BELOW NAMED DEFENDANTS:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC, N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC, PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC AKA PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC, FRANK A. BUCK, DEBORAH C. RINE, OATHA B. STEPHENS AND VONDERAU RUTH STEPHENS, MONICA S. ARCHULETA, JANELLE WARD AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots 102, 103, 140, 141, 145, 146, 163, 164, 165, 166, 175, 176, 177, 178, 296, 297, 313, 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 319, 320, 347, 348, 349, 352, 353, 368, 369, 370, 374, 375, all in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868.

Respectfully Submitted this 11th day of August, 2022.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication:

Last Publication:

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published August 18, 25, September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 643 TRAILS BLVD

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 419-420-421 AND LOT 422-423, AND LOT 424-425 AND LOT 432-433

PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004240

Schedule Number: 569524405041

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01059

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 22nd day of December 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 10th day of August 2022

By /s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published August 18, 25 and September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Notice of Annual Meeting 2022

The annual meeting and election of directors for Western Heritage Event Center, Inc. (WHEC), also the organizer and sponsor of the annual Red Ryder Roundup® Rodeo, will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the WHEC Building, 344 Hwy 84.

Only registered members of record as of June 18, 2022 will be entitled to vote. Proxy votes must be in writing designating the person who is to cast the vote (who must also be a registered member of the corporation) and have the signature of member and date. Proxies must be presented at the beginning of the annual meeting at registration. The maximum number of proxies any individual can represent is five. Current board members are: Diana Talbot, President; Twyne Regester, Vice President; Pennie DeClark, Treasurer; Lynn Johnson, Secretary; Keith Jacobson, Lisa Scott, and Bob Kavli, all Directors.

Published August 18, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.