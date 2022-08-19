Public Notices August 18, 2022

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON August 24, 2022
COLLEEN DOAN has requested an APPEAL HEARING regarding a VACATION RENTAL PERMIT REVOCATION, on Lot 34A of San Juan River Resort #1, at 78 Tejas Pl, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-076). The property is zoned RESIDENTIAL (R).
Comments regarding this case may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on August 24, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting in person or via Zoom.
Published August 11 and 18, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
ANNETRA HEBERT
ERIC CERWONKA
BRITTANY L BORDER
JARRED D BORDER
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30006
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
SHERIFF SALE 2022-03
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 7, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
Annetra Hebert
Eric Cerwonka
Brittany L Border
Jared D Border
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc. Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on October 5, 2022, Sale Number 2022-03 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: August 11, 2022
Last Publication: September 8, 2022
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 8 day of July 2022.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Ptarmigan Townhouses
Matter Amount
ANNETRA HEBERT and ERIC CERWONKA (C#178819082) Unit Weeks Numbers 49, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $6,208.27
Interest: $2,829.82
Late Fees: $175.00
Costs: $684.79
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $10,897.88
BRITTANY L BORDER and JARRED D BORDER (C#178824108) Unit Weeks Numbers 10, Unit Number 7218, Building Number 9, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $1,924.46
Interest: $276.00
Late Fees: $50.00
Costs: $684.79
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Judgment Amount: $3,935.25
In Ptarmigan Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Ptarmigan Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 153256, 156199, 136303, 159241, 179510, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 153557, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Published August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Betty Mathison Thomas, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30005
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
SHERIFF SALE 2022-02
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered June 7, 2022, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
BETTY MATHISON THOMAS
CHAD ARTHUR CLARK
GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM
EMILY M BURNINGHAM
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due:See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on October 5, 2022, Sale Number 2022-02 in the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: August 11, 2022
Last Publication: September 8, 2022
Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed 8 day of July 2022.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Lorena Medina
Lorena Medina, Office Manager
EXHIBIT “A”
Village Pointe Condominiums
Matter Amount
BETTY MATHISON THOMAS (C#179002134) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 7517, Building Number 5, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $5,260.97
Interest: $2,367.95
Late Fees: $250.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Costs: $408.63
Judgment Amount: $9,287.55
CHAD ARTHUR CLARK (C#179003082) Unit Weeks Numbers 5, Unit Number 7518, Building Number 9, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $2,116.32
Interest: $379.81
Late Fees: $100.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Costs: $408.63
Judgment Amount: $4,004.76
GEORGE LELAND BURNINGHAM and EMILY M BURNINGHAM (C#179013834) Unit Weeks Numbers 35, Unit Number 7527, Building Number 6, Phase III
Unpaid Assessments: $2,439.21
Interest: $339.71
Late Fees: $50.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Costs: $408.63
Judgment Amount: $4,237.55
Of Village Pointe Condominiums, all as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Pointe Condominiums as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 0168713, 171189 and 176324 according to the Condominium Map as recorded, subject to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums as recorded as Reception Number 1309304 and amendments and supplements thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Published August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and 8, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT,
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 264-8160
Plaintiff:
LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
v.
Defendants:
NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC; N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC; PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC AKA PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC; JANELLE WARD; MONICA S. ARCHULETA; BETTY D. BUCK, BETTY D. RENFER AND FRANK A. BUCK; BIG MISTAKE CHRIS MOUNTAIN, LLC; DEBORAH C. RINE; ANNE L. DOUBEK; OATHA B. STEPHENS AND VONDERAU RUTH STEPHENS; TEXTRON FINANCIAL CORPORATION; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT; ELSA WHITE in her official capacity as Public Trustee for Archuleta County, Colorado and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Submitting Attorney:
Duke Eggleston, #24965
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
160 E. 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
Phone Number: (970) 403-1580
E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com
Case Number: 2022CV30040
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFF LIVE OAKES LAND LLC
TO THE BELOW NAMED DEFENDANTS:
NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC, N.R.L.L. EAST, LLC, PAGOSA HOMES AND LAND, LLC AKA PAGOSA HOME AND LAND, LLC, FRANK A. BUCK, DEBORAH C. RINE, OATHA B. STEPHENS AND VONDERAU RUTH STEPHENS, MONICA S. ARCHULETA, JANELLE WARD AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lots 102, 103, 140, 141, 145, 146, 163, 164, 165, 166, 175, 176, 177, 178, 296, 297, 313, 314, 315, 316, 317, 318, 319, 320, 347, 348, 349, 352, 353, 368, 369, 370, 374, 375, all in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868.
Respectfully Submitted this 11th day of August, 2022.
Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication:
Last Publication:
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
/s/ Duke Eggleston
Duke Eggleston, #24965
160 E. 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 403-1580
Published August 18, 25, September 1, 8 and 15, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 643 TRAILS BLVD
Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 419-420-421 AND LOT 422-423, AND LOT 424-425 AND LOT 432-433
PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004240
Schedule Number: 569524405041
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01059
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2009.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 22nd day of December 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 10th day of August 2022
By /s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published August 18, 25 and September 1, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Notice of Annual Meeting 2022
The annual meeting and election of directors for Western Heritage Event Center, Inc. (WHEC), also the organizer and sponsor of the annual Red Ryder Roundup® Rodeo, will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the WHEC Building, 344 Hwy 84.
Only registered members of record as of June 18, 2022 will be entitled to vote. Proxy votes must be in writing designating the person who is to cast the vote (who must also be a registered member of the corporation) and have the signature of member and date. Proxies must be presented at the beginning of the annual meeting at registration. The maximum number of proxies any individual can represent is five. Current board members are: Diana Talbot, President; Twyne Regester, Vice President; Pennie DeClark, Treasurer; Lynn Johnson, Secretary; Keith Jacobson, Lisa Scott, and Bob Kavli, all Directors.
Published August 18, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|ACCOUNTS PAYABLES
|Jul-22
|VENDORS
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT
|KILGORE COMPANIES, LLC.
|R&B-CLOMAN ASPHALT SURFACING
|307396.19
|DESERT MOUNTAIN CORPORATION
|R&B-ROADWAY CHEMICALS
|167394.41
|TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS
|2ND QTR CONSERVATION TRUST/COUNTY WATER & SEWER/DHS ADMIN ELCT MAY
|148594.59
|CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INSURANCE
|COUNTY HEALTH & LIFE INS
|148137.14
|BOK FINANCIAL
|3RD 2022 RCI LOAN PYMT
|124299.50
|PAGOSA SPRINGS COMMUNITY DEVLOPMENT
|COMMISS-2QTR CDC CONTRIBUTION
|113514.68
|NUNN CONSTRUCTION, INC.
|2004-ARCH COURTHOUSE
|54517.48
|FLYERS ENERGY LLC.
|FLEET-FUEL
|53691.46
|PAP, LLC.
|R&B-NPB RESURFACE
|50669.64
|PARKER’S WORKPLACE SOL.
|DHS-FURNITURE FINAL 50%
|46188.86
|PICTOMETRY INTERNATIONAL
|ASSR-EAGLE SOFTWARE
|42516.00
|ARCHULETA SENIORS, INC.
|2022 3RD QTR GRANT
|38750.00
|WELLS FARGO CREDIT CARD
|COUNTY CHARGES MAY 24, 2022 THROUGH JUNE 23, 2022
|35324.34
|R AND B CONSTRUCTION
|FAIR-RODEO
|29620.00
|M&M CONSTRUCTION SERVICES
|DHS FIBER OPTIC
|25758.40
|MOUNTAIN PEAK RENTALS
|FAIR-TENT RENT
|17528.00
|SKYLINE STEEL
|R&B-CULVERT STOCK
|16906.80
|SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON
|SW-CONSULTING
|16223.59
|TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS
|ACSO/DET- INMATE MEDICAL
|15796.56
|HUMANE SOCIETY OF PAGOSA SSPRINGS
|ASCO-3RD QTR ANIMAL SVCS
|15625.00
|VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.
|COUNTY CLEANING
|15061.61
|USDA APHIS
|APHIS PRGM PERSONNEL
|15051.08
|DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO
|EMPOYEE DENTAL JULY & AUG
|14900.20
|KITS FOR KIDZ
|DHS-TANF SCHOOL SUPPLY KITS
|14622.72
|HEALTHY ARCHULETA
|COMMISS-JUNE CONTRIBUTION
|14539.29
|HANDLEBAR MOTORSPORTS
|FAIR-UTV GRANT REIMBURSE
|14263.97
|ALEXA MARTINEZ
|FAIR COORD. SVS
|14000.00
|GONZALES CONSTRUCTION CO.
|R&B REPAIR DMGD GUARDRAIL
|13890.00
|LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS
|DHS-TANF CCR & FSS CONTRACT APR – JUN
|12573.75
|RUNBECK ELECTION SERVICES
|ELECT-BALLOTS PRIMARY
|10911.94
|SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY
|ACSO/DET-JAIL FOOD&SUPPLIES
|10799.69
|BLAKE A. HARPER
|COMMISS-CHRIS MTN TRENCH&BACKFILL
|10563.75
|RECLA METALS LLLP.
|METAL RECYCLING
|10118.43
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN SUPPLY CO
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|9676.12
|LA PLATA COUNTY DHS
|DHS-CW SUPERVISION/ASSIST.
|9027.24
|INLAND KENWORTH US INC.
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|8726.29
|UNIFIED FLEET SERVICE LLC
|Fleet 2022 Ford Explorer
|7500.00
|WARNE CHEMICAL & EQUIPMENT
|W&P 2022 CHEMICAL SPRAYER
|6947.00
|CIVICPLUS
|2022 COUNTY WEBSITE HOSTING
|6736.36
|ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICT
|DHS-CMP WAGES & HARD GOODS MAY/JUN
|6601.29
|MGT OF AMERICA CONSULTING
|FIN FY21 CFR COMPLIANCE
|5700.00
|THE SIDWELL COMPANY
|IT-COUNTY WEBSITE
|5622.75
|ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC.
|IT-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|5207.05
|LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOC
|COUNTY ELECTRIC
|4883.51
|CENTURYLINK
|COUNTY LONG DISTANCE/DISP 911
|4820.63
|SOCOCAA
|DHS-TANF CONTRACT MAY & JUNE
|4516.00
|SURVIVAL ARMOR, INC.
|ASCO-UNIFORM
|4075.50
|DIGITAL ALLY INC
|ACSO-DASH CAMS
|3765.00
|OUTLAW FIELD SERVICES, INC
|AIRPORT-MOWING
|3625.00
|JORGENSON LIMITED
|FAIR-SOUND TECH
|3600.00
|SHRED BMX SHOW LLC
|FAIR-ENTERTAINMENT
|3500.00
|TRES RIOS SILVER
|EXT-LIVESTOCK AUCTION
|3410.00
|VALUEWEST, INC.
|ASSR-COMM REAPPRAISAL
|3400.00
|LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION
|COUNTY ELECTRIC
|3347.34
|WELLS FARGO
|BANKING FEES
|3243.70
|SHARON JENNINGS
|FAIT-KARAOKE/CASH BOX/CLS PREM
|3200.00
|VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY
|W&P-SUPPLIES
|3124.64
|ENDLESS H20 LLC
|R&B-WATERING ROADS
|3120.00
|MHC KENWORTH
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|3014.31
|TYLOR BRANDON BARNETTE
|FAIR-ENTERTAINMENT
|3000.00
|NEWEGG BUSINESS INC.
|IT-MONITOR
|2935.86
|WOOD ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE
|ASCO-HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN
|2756.25
|AT YOUR DISPOSAL
|COUNTY DISPOSAL FEES
|2718.00
|CHARM-TEX INC.
|ACSO/DET-INMATE SUPPLIES
|2634.38
|DESERT WILDLIFE PRESENTATION
|FAIR-PRESENTATIONS
|2500.00
|ARCHULETA COUNTY TREASURER
|COMMISS-TD (PHASE III)
|2400.00
|TRANSWEST TRUCK TRAILER RV
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|2206.00
|FORREST CONST-BEARFOOT GARAGE
|FLEET-R&R GARAGE DOOR
|2195.00
|CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS
|COUNTY COPIER CONTRACT
|2126.14
|GOVOS, INC
|PLNG-VRBO PROGRAM
|2115.00
|CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY
|ACSO/SW-FIRST AID SUPPLIES
|2095.16
|THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN
|B&P-ADVERTISING
|2014.37
|LEDS, LLC.
|CLERK-MICROFICHE GRANT
|2004.90
|AFLAC
|INS PREMIUMS-JUNE
|1961.19
|PAGOSA SPRINGS MEDICAL CENTER
|FAIR-EMERGENCY MEDICAL SVCS
|1875.00
|WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC
|DISP-911 SVCS MAY-JUNE
|1828.00
|BLACK HILLS ENERGY
|COUNTY NATURAL GAS
|1781.87
|GEORGE T. SANDERS COMPANY
|B&G-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|1652.58
|LEGIT OUTDOORS
|FAIR-PHOTOGRAPHY
|1600.00
|MHQ OF NEW MEXICO
|FLEET-REPAIRS
|1550.60
|AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES
|ASCO/DET-SUPPLIES
|1437.69
|AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INSURANCE
|COUNTY LIFE INSURANCE
|1415.50
|DURANGO FAMILY LAW
|DHS-CS ATTORNEY FEES MAY
|1409.80
|ON POINT ENVIRONMENTAL LLC
|ACSO-EVIDENCE BLDG
|1400.00
|ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTE
|ACSO/B&G-DISPOSAL FEE
|1294.50
|MARCUS ALLEN RIVAS
|FAIR-ENTERTAINMENT
|1200.00
|PUBLIC AGENCY TRAINING
|ACSO- FIELD TRAINING
|1190.00
|ODP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
|CLERKS/DHS-OFFICE SUPPLIES
|1148.97
|CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DURANGO
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|1123.10
|COLORADO BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
|ASCO-BACKGROUND CHECKS
|1059.50
|SOUTHLAND MEDICAL CORPORATION
|CORONOR-SUPPLIES
|1012.72
|MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO.
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|986.22
|ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
|FLEET – SUPPLIES & PARTS
|982.83
|PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICO
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|943.71
|BUCKSTAFF PUBLIC SAFETY
|ACSO-UNIFORMS
|866.20
|ALSCO
|EXT/B&G/FLEET-WKLY RUG SVC & UNIFORMS
|864.86
|MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND & SECURITY
|B&G-ALARM MONITOR FEB-MAR
|835.00
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|RENEW VOLUNTEER ACCIDENT PROG.
|794.20
|MEDICAL AIR SERVICES ASSOC
|EMP MED AIR TRANS PREM
|754.50
|FOUR STATES TIRE AND SERVICE
|FLEET-TIRES
|752.00
|JACK ELLIS
|FAIR-ENTERTAINMENT
|700.00
|BUCKSKIN TOWING & REPAIR
|PATROL-TOWING
|699.00
|COWBOY CAR WASH
|ASCO-VEHICLE MAINT.
|672.79
|NMS LABS
|CORONOR-LAB SVCS
|623.00
|RONALD V. LOWE
|FAIR-ENTERTAINMENT
|600.00
|SHANNON L. BALDERAS
|CORONOR-ON CALL
|600.00
|STATE OF COLORADO (IDS)
|CLERK-RENEWAL POSTAGE
|585.98
|THE PONDEROSA LUMBER COMPANY
|ASCO/DET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|578.32
|DELTA RIGGING & TOOLS, INC
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|555.75
|BI INCORPORATED
|ACSO-DET ELEC. MONITORING
|498.90
|THOMSON REUTERS – WEST
|ATTY-SOFTWARE DUES
|497.40
|MARY HELMINSKI
|ADMIN-TRAVEL REIMB. INFASTRUCTURE CONF
|478.61
|ARCHULETA COUNTY WEED & PEST
|AIRPORT-LANDSCAPING
|475.20
|COLORADO INTERACTIVE, LLC.
|ACSO-FINES RETURN MAY
|451.50
|SYMBOLARTS
|DET-UNIFORMS
|441.00
|ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS LLC
|SW-PORTA TOILET LANDFILL
|420.00
|MUD SHAVER CAR WASH
|FLEET-CAR WASHES
|417.72
|PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES
|HR-PSYCH EVAL
|405.00
|TERRY’S ACE HARDWARE
|ACSO/SWPARTS&SUPPLIES
|387.80
|WARREN BROWN
|COMMISS-TRAVEL REIMB.NACO CONF
|382.00
|PAGCO INCORPORATED
|B&G-PAINTING
|373.47
|REGALIA
|FAIR-SIGNAGE
|369.42
|PROFESSIONAL ELEVATOR INSPECTION
|B&G-ELEVATOR INSPECTION
|335.00
|AT&T MOBILITY
|DHS-DATA PLANS & ON CALL PHONE
|329.49
|CARL MACHT
|EXT-CPR & FIRST AID CLASS
|320.00
|LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|304.09
|LISA SAUNDERS MUSIC
|FAIR-ENTERTAINMENT
|300.00
|TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|FINANCE-EDUCATION & TRAINING
|300.00
|AT&T MOBILITY LLC.
|ACSO-TELEPHONE
|289.27
|PROSCREENING, LLC.
|HR-BACKGROUND CHECKS
|264.60
|DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING
|HR-DRUG TESTING
|260.00
|BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLIES
|W&P-SUPPLIES
|255.92
|PINE VALLEY RENTAL & SALES
|ASCO/B&G-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|251.76
|CAROLINA SOFTWARE
|SW – SOFTWARE
|250.00
|FOUR CORNERS WELDING & GAS
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|236.01
|SOLID WASTE ASSOCIATION
|SW-MEMBERSHIP DUES
|223.00
|ORKIN, LLC.
|B&G/DET-PEST CONTROL
|209.70
|ELIZABETH ANNE BLIZZARD
|CORONOR-ON CALL
|200.00
|JASON HIBBERT
|CORONOR-ON CALL
|200.00
|KELLY L. ROBERTSON
|CORONOR-ON CALL
|200.00
|POSTMASTER
|AIRPORT-PO BOX RENTAL
|198.00
|LARRY MICHAEL HODGES JR.
|FAIR-COMPUTERS
|187.50
|PARK DITCH COMPANY, INC.
|COMMISS-DITCH MTNC SHARES
|182.00
|MODERN IMAGINE SOLUTIONS
|ACSO-DET SUPPLIES
|179.90
|LEGAL SHIELD
|PRE PAID LEGAL
|177.51
|UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLY
|CLERK-OCE CONTRACT
|173.47
|ARCHULETA COUNTY EXTENSION
|TREAS-CRP&1ST AID
|160.00
|WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO.
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|156.62
|COUNTY SHERIFFS OF COLORADO
|MEMBERSHIP FEE
|150.00
|NATIONAL SHERIFF’S ASSOC.
|ACSO-SHERIFF DUES THRU 7-31-23
|142.00
|DIANE MAUN
|TREAS-REIMBURSE MATERIALS
|135.00
|GRAINGER
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|134.40
|ODP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, LLC
|TREAS-OFFICE SUPPLIES
|132.03
|GALLS, LLC.
|ACSO-UNIFORMS
|122.36
|WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORS
|ACSO-DET OFFICE SUPPLIES
|122.26
|ANGELA’S FLOWERS LLC.
|FAIR-FLOWER ARRANGE
|120.00
|LOUISE SUMNER WOODS
|FINAN-TRAVEL REIMBURS. INFASTR
|118.00
|AAA PROPANE, INC.
|SW – PROPANE
|113.00
|ROBIN YOUNG
|EXT-REIMBURSE ADVISORY LUNCH
|110.62
|O’REILLY AUTO PARTS
|FLEET-SUPPLIES
|106.98
|MOREHART MURPHY REGIONAL
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|105.60
|KEVIN BRUCE
|FLEET- VEHICLE PU (UTAH)
|103.50
|TONYA M. HAMILTON
|CORONOR-ON CALL
|100.00
|DESIGN-A-SIGN
|ADMIN-WINDOW GRAPHICS
|80.82
|JACOB KURZ
|IT-REIMBURSE FUEL
|79.26
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVE
|HR-COBRA MONTHLY PREMIUM
|75.00
|QUADIENT FINANCE USA, INC.
|COUNTY POSTAGE
|68.62
|JOHNSTONE SUPPLY
|B&G-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|68.32
|CASCADE WATER-COFFEE CO
|DISP-WATER
|67.50
|RAYMOND TAYLOR
|VET-MAY BOARD MTG REIMBURSE
|61.00
|CENTURY EQUIPMENT COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|60.18
|BRANDICE ELDER
|DHS-CW REMOVAL PER DIEM
|59.25
|JACCO DISTRIBUTING COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|54.00
|FLORIAN GALLEGOS
|SW-TRANSFER STATION
|53.83
|NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS
|B&G-COURTHOUSE ADA SIGNAGE
|49.02
|TERRY SCHAAF
|EXT-REIMBURSE ADVISORY LUNCH
|46.99
|MICHAEL TORRES
|FLEET- PU VEHICLE
|44.25
|CORNWELL TOOLS / SAN JUAN
|FLEET-PARTS&SUPPLIES
|42.91
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|B&P-DATA PLAN
|40.16
|CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
|DHS-CS BIRTH CERT.
|26.00
|TINA WOODMAN
|HR-EMP RECOGNITION
|25.96
|BECKY JACOBSON
|EXT-REIMBURSE ADVISORY LUNCH
|23.10
|SOUTHWEST GASES, LTD.
|B&G-COMPRESSED GAS
|20.00
|MOBILE JO, LLC.
|DHS-CW DRUG TESTING
|15.00
|$1,857,794.02