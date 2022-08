At its Aug. 9 meeting, the Pagosa Springs Planning Commission unanimously approved a planned unit development (PUD) amendment application and, acting as the Design Review Board, the sketch design application for a parcel of land in the Aspen Village area that will serve as part of the town’s workforce housing project.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.