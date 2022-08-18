Plumtaw Fire declared out

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

The Plumtaw Fire was declared out on Aug. 10, nearly three months after it began.

The Plumtaw Fire began on May 17 in an area 7 miles north of Pagosa Springs, 2 miles west of the intersections of Plumtaw and Fourmile roads.

By the end of the day on May 17, the fire was estimated to have grown to more than 600 acres, with evacuation notices issued for residents of the Lost Valley of the San Juans subdivision in Mineral County.

According to an email from Public Affairs Officer Scott Owen of the San Juan National Forest, the fire threatened 33 homes while it was burning, with no homes destroyed.

It was declared contained on June 6, he wrote, and out on Aug. 10.

The final size of the fire, he notes, is 735 acres.

He explains, “Out means that there is no heat identified within the fire perimeter and contained means that we’re confident that the fire won’t escape the established containment lines.”

The cause of the fire, he wrote, is still under investigation.

randi@pagosasun.com