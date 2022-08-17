12-8-1956 to 8-4-2022

Scott Vander Wall was a Chiropractor in Pagosa Springs for the past three years. He so loved Pagosa, the surrounding countryside, small town atmosphere, and friends and patients alike. He was diagnosed in April with bone cancer and suffered extreme pain over the past six months. How ironic that Dr. Scott passed of the very thing he so loved to align and correct through his profession.

Dr. Scott was healthy and young by today’s standards and he put up a valiant fight. What I admired most was his positive, hopeful attitude, dry sense of humor and he was never the victim.

Dr. Scott is survived by his son, Dane, of Oregon, mother Carol and brother Mitch, of Colorado, and sister Lynn, of Texas.

Dr. Scott, may you now rest in heavenly peace. And to quote you for the last time: “Love you, miss you, bye.”