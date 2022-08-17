Carl Elmer Strohecker went to live with his Savior in the early morning of Aug. 2. He was born on Feb. 25, 1936, in Halifax, Pa., to Elmer and Dorothy Strohecker. He was the second of four children; he has an older sister and a younger brother and sister.

He was a proud veteran, having served in the Air Force from 1954 through 1958. During this time, he met and married the love of his life, Elgin Hatch, while stationed in Albuquerque, N.M., at Kirtland Air Force Base. They were married on Nov. 16, 1957, and were blessed with three children, Monica, Melannie and Kip.

In 1969, they established their home in Bayfield, where he lived out his life as a husband, father and entrepreneur. Carl started his business, Strohecker Excavation, in 1970. Later the business became Strohecker Asphalt and Paving and moved to Pagosa Springs, where his son Kip has taken over operations. It truly became a family business as in addition to Kip, many of his family have worked or are working for the company as well.

His loves have always been God, family and country. He was affectionately known as “happy Pappy” to his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was sealed to his wife, Elgin, on July 15, 1970, in the Mesa, Ariz., temple.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dorothy Strohecker, his brother, Larry Strohecker, his sister, Darlene Lahr and three grandchildren, Stryker, Slate and Taleena.

He is survived by his honey, Elgin Strohecker, daughter Monica (Carlyle) Christensen, of Bayfield; daughter Melannie (Monty) Cundiff, of Bayfield; son Kip (Kathy) Strohecker, of Pagosa Springs; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and sister Romaine Grosser, of Halifax, Pa.

There will be a viewing at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1690 Bayfield Parkway, Bayfield, Colo. on Friday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. Celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. Graveside service will be at the Pine River Cemetery, Bayfield, immediately following.

The family would like to thank the Mercy Hospice staff, especially his nurse, Teri, for the loving care he received and in lieu of flowers would like donations made to Mercy Hospice. Also, a thank you to the staff at Hood Mortuary.