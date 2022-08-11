Parish Hall closed: Structural, health and safety issues cited

Photo courtesy Pope John Paul II Catholic Church

The Pope John Paul II/Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Community Parish Hall is temporarily closed due to several structural and health and safety issues.



By Tom Mallary | Pope John Paul II Catholic Church

The Pope John Paul II/Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Community Parish Hall, a popular event venue in the Pagosa Springs community for over 60 years, has been temporarily closed.

A recent certified inspection of the facility identified several structural as well as health and safety issues.

The parish will work with the Town of Pagosa Springs Building and Fire Safety Division and local contractors to determine the extent of needed repairs and the associated cost of the repair work.

“We realize that the Parish Hall has been an important fixture in the community, hosting events ranging from the weekly Loaves and Fishes community meal, community bingo and Lenten fish fry, to frequent private social events,” Parish staff said. “However, the health and safety of parish members and the wider Pagosa Springs community is the driving factor in making this decision. We are working with coordinators of recurring parish hall events to accommodate activities at the Pope John Paul II campus or other community venues. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work to reopen the Parish Hall.”