Wolf Creek Gun and Bow Association to hold meeting

By Chris Boyd | Wolf Creek Gun and Bow Association

On Aug. 13, the Wolf Creek Gun and Bow Association (WCGBA) is hosting its second annual business meeting. The meeting will be conducted at the Tennyson Building Event Center, located at 197 Navajo Trail Drive. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin promptly at 6 p.m.

The meeting will provide members with an update on the status of the association and will include brief presentations from the membership, land acquisition, events, fundraising and community outreach committees. Two of the five board of directors’ seats are also up for election and the results of online and in-person voting will be announced toward the conclusion of the meeting.

Existing members are encouraged to renew their membership prior to the meeting. Members wishing to renew at the annual meeting and new members wishing to join should plan on arriving at 5 p.m. so their memberships can be processed in time for the start of the meeting.

WCGBA is working diligently to identify land in the Pagosa area to provide a safe and enjoyable environment in order to promote the responsible use, training and education for shooting disciplines. An emphasis on youth education, teaching respect for firearms and overall safe gun handling is at the core of the organization.

For more information, please visit our website, www.wolfcreekgunandbow.org.