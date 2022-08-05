Public Notices August 4, 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Melvin Bernard Ocker, Jr. aka Melvin Bernard Ocker, aka Mel Ocker, Deceased

Case No. 2022 PR 30044

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before November 28, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published July 28, August 4 and 11, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association & Archuleta County

2021 Pagosa Boulevard Trail Project

Archuleta County, Colorado

The Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association & Archuleta County in Pagosa Springs, Colorado is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by UCAL, Inc. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 S. 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to August 5, 2022. Any claims received on or after August 5, 2022, shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055).

Published July 28 and August 4, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

GUILLERMO ZUBIA

v.

Defendants:

DANIEL J. FITZPATRICK and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30034

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF GUILLERMO ZUBIA

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

DANIEL J. FITZPATRICK AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 11 of Block 11 in PAGOSA IN THE PINES, according to the plat thereof filed for record March 13, 1970 as Reception Nos. 73014 through 73027.

Respectfully Submitted this 29th day of June, 2022.

Published in Pagosa Sun

First Publication: July 7, 2022

Last Publication: August 4, 2022

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published June July 7. 14, 21, 28 and August 4, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.