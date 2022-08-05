Pirate golfers will swing into action Monday

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

The first of the fall sports at Pagosa Springs High School — golf — is somewhat underway, with the team allowed to start practicing Monday, Aug. 1.

However, coach Mark Faber noted Wednesday, monsoon storms and lightning mean the team hasn’t hit the golf course yet this season.

Despite that, Faber explained he expects the team to be relatively competitive this year, with several players who have years of experience returning.

Among those returners, according to the coach, are seniors Braylon Cotts and Kaison Clifford.

Cotts was one of three Pirates to qualify for the state tournament last year, tying for 81st.

Clifford, Faber recalled, just missed qualifying for state last year.

“So, I’m excited about those two,” he said. “I think another year of maturity will do both of them some good.”

Returning for his third year, the coach noted, will be junior Keaton Robel.

Also joining the squad is freshman Jonathan Smith, who Faber noted has played a lot of junior golf.

“We’re excited to see … how he fits in, how that works,” the coach said.

Faber noted the team doesn’t have as many kids this year as in seasons past, but also has several junior varsity golfers returning.

“I’m tickled for us to get going and ready to have a decent day we can practice,” Faber said.

The team’s first official competition is set for Monday, Aug. 8, when the Pirates will head to Cortez to face the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers and 4A Durango Demons at Conquistador Golf Course.

Schedule

The following schedule was accurate as of Wednesday, but is subject to change.

Monday, the Pirates will head to Cortez for the three-team competition, which Faber explained will likely take place in the afternoon.

On Friday, Aug. 12, the team will return to Cortez, this time for the Panthers’ tournament, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

On Aug. 19, the Pirates will head to Alamosa for a tournament hosted by the Mean Moose, which will begin at 9 a.m.

On Aug. 24, the Pirates will host their sole home tournament at Pagosa Springs Golf Club, with action set to kick off at 11:30 a.m.

On Aug. 29, the Pirates will be back on the road, this time for Durango’s tournament at Hillcrest Golf Club, with tee times to be determined.

The team will return to the Durango area on Sept. 13 for Durango’s tournament at Dalton Ranch Golf Club, which is set to begin at 9 a.m.

This year’s regional competition will be in Cortez on Sept. 20, with tee times to be announced.

The state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 3 and 4 at Pinehurst Country Club in Denver.

