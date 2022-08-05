High school fall sports underway

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

Fall sports at Pagosa Springs High School are officially underway, with golf beginning Aug. 1 and the remainder of the sports officially beginning Monday, Aug. 8.

The fall sports at PSHS are cross-country, football, boys’ golf, boys’ soccer, cheer and girls’ volleyball.

“We continue to have fantastic coaching staffs for all of our Athletics and activities and are really looking forward to The upcoming seasons,” PSHS Athletic Director Chantelle Jordan wrote in an email.

To be eligible to participate in the upcoming season, PSHS’s athletic website and Twitter notes, forms must be completed at http://planeths.com before the season starts.

Jordan also notes there will be a parent meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, for anyone participating in fall sports. The Booster Club will be serving burgers and hotdogs prior to the meeting, at 5:30 p.m.

Additional information regarding PSHS athletics can be found at www.pagosaathletics.com and https://high.mypagosaschools.com/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2808032&type=d&pREC_ID=2313603.

