Photos courtesy Carole Howard

Scene … at the Thingamajig Theatre Company Gala fundraiser. Actors and patrons gathered July 26 at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts for a gala fundraiser to benefit Thingamajig Theatre Community, the community’s only nonprofit professional theater. Actors who are appearing in the theater’s Broadway in the Mountains summer season served a sit-down dinner, performed in a cabaret-style concert and were auctioned off for private gatherings ranging from a campfire sing-along and poker party to a progressive dinner and singing telegrams.