19th Hole Concerts raise $9,690 for Archuleta County nonprofits

By Tracy Pope | Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado

This summer’s 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club raised $9,690 for five Archuleta County nonprofits, with each nonprofit receiving a grant for $1,938.

The recipient organizations were Habitat for Humanity, Healthy Archuleta, Pagosa Mountain Rotary Club, Weminuche Audubon Society and Wings Early Childhood Center.

The 19th Hole Concerts featured a different nonprofit and local music talent at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club on Thursday evenings in June. The cover charge for each concert was a $10 donation, with all proceeds pooled and distributed equally to the five selected organizations.

“This grant opportunity is all about coming together for community,” said Tracy Pope, deputy director of the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado. “Our featured organizations collaborate through various promotional tasks to generate attendance at the concerts. The more the organizations work together, the more exposure each organization will receive and the more funds we will raise.”

The Community Foundation and its Archuleta Committee organize the grant review and planning process. Corporate sponsors cover event expenses, allowing all proceeds collected at the door to be granted directly to the nonprofits.

“Our Archuleta committee volunteers took the lead this year coordinating an amazing line up of fan-favorite local music, fabulous sponsorship support and outstanding nonprofit beneficiaries,” added Pope. “It is always great to gather at the golf course for fun summer evenings in support of our community.”

As a community facilitator, the Community Foundation works to increase sustainability and success for nonprofits while maximizing effective grantmaking for philanthropists to make southwest Colorado a better place to live. The Community Foundation serves Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties.