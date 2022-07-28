Final summer plant walk planned along Falls Creek Road

By Jean Zirnhelt | Weminuche Audubon Society

The final summer plant walk with certified herbalist Lake McCullough will be held on Aug. 13.

Two tour times are available, one from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. and another from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Walks are about 1.5 miles round trip in length and at a slow pace. Please be prepared for unpredictable weather and uneven ground, and leave dogs at home.

The August tour will focus on medicinal plants of the subalpine forest and explore late summer roots and herbs in the high country. This is an opportunity to learn some of the traditional and current uses of wild plants in our area.

This walk will take you to Falls Creek Road (Forest Service Road 39), about 19 miles east of town off U.S. 160.

Space is limited and advance registration is required for these free tours sponsored by the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies. We look forward to these incredible opportunities to learn about the ecology of our area each summer.

Call McCullough at (970) 398-0923 to reserve your spot on one of the tours and to obtain directions to the meeting place.