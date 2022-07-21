Fabiola Sally Rivas, née Rivera, passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on July 9 in Cortez, Colo.

Fabiola was born in Monero, N.M., on Oct. 31, 1935, to Juan Teodoro and Margarita Rivera. She spent her childhood in Arboles, Colo., before settling in Pagosa Springs, Colo. The last 26 years of her life were lived in Cortez. Her hobbies included reading, gardening, crocheting and other numerous crafts. However, she most loved spending time with her family.

Mrs. Rivas is survived by her sisters, Dolores Gurulé and Juanita Baldwin; sister-in-law Dora Rivera; sons Robert (Martha) Rivas and Aaron (Lori) Rivas; daughters Bernadette Archuleta, Libby Rivas and Lily Rivas; and 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Ike Rivera, Raymond Rivera and Ted Rivera; sisters Pilar Martinez and Sandra Martinez; daughters Libby Rivas (infant) and Dodie Rivas; son Glen Rivas; and son-in-law Marco (Libby) Blackhorse.

A rosary will be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Pagosa Springs on July 23 at 9 a.m, followed by the eulogy at 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m.