David Louis Wilson, Oct. 29, 1945, to May 17. David had a long battle with cancer starting in 2015 and while he was in remission, the ongoing health repercussions continued to plague him. David was preceded by his parents, Nellie and Louis Wilson, and his brother, Roger Wilson. He leaves behind his daughter and granddaughters, Ashley Wilson, Sofia and Livia, of Pagosa Springs; and his two siblings, Billy Wilson and Sandra Stewart. David lived and worked in Pagosa the last 40 years, he loved skiing in his younger years and found Pagosa his own personal paradise; there was no place he would have rather been.

A private memorial will be held in the fall for close friends and family. For clients of David’s accounting practice, you can reach out to wilsonandwilsonacct@gmail.com.