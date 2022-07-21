SUN photos/Randi Pierce
Costumed attendees take part in Saturday’s CRUISE-A-THONg fundraiser for the Friends of the Upper San Juan River. The leisurely event includes a cruiser bike ride, flip-flop walk and float down the river.
SUN photos/Randi Pierce
Costumed attendees take part in Saturday’s CRUISE-A-THONg fundraiser for the Friends of the Upper San Juan River. The leisurely event includes a cruiser bike ride, flip-flop walk and float down the river.
970.264.2100
© 2022 | The Pagosa Springs SUN Publishing, Inc. - All rights reserved.