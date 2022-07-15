The rise of the unaffiliated candidates

By Mike Wigginsmike@ouraynews.com

Ouray County Clerk Michelle Nauer talks to a crowd during her announcement on Jan. 7, 2022 that she would seek election for county commissioner. Nauer, who is unaffiliated, joined with other unaffiliated candidates and one Democrat – Treasurer Jill Mihelich – to make the announcement. Behind her from left to right are Undersheriff Tammy Stroup, Ouray County Chief Deputy Clerk Cristy Sulewski (who is running for clerk), and Assessor Susie Mayfield.

Ouray County Plaindealer

The 2020 presidential election was still a year away, but Michelle Nauer could see the political storm clouds brewing.

She watched as a blue wave in the 2018 midterm election washed Republicans out of office across the state, including Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams, a public official respected by people on both sides of the aisle and a friend. She didn’t like the divisiveness, where party affiliation was elevated above the person running for office. Heading into a presidential election, she knew having an R behind her name could affect the public’s perception of her and her job. Neutrality was important.

So the lifelong Republican who has served as Ouray County’s clerk for 28 years left the GOP in December 2019 and became unaffiliated.

Nauer’s desire to remain politically impartial has only strengthened now that she’s running for county commissioner, arguably the most politically charged of county-level elected offices.

She’s not alone.

More unaffiliated candidates are running for county-level offices this year in Ouray County than any other county in Colorado, according to a Plaindealer review of election ballots across the state’s 64 counties. All in all, 24 counties feature unaffiliated candidates running for office this year.

Ouray County Sheriff Justin Perry stands on the Ouray County Courthouse steps on Jan. 7, 2022 to announce his bid for reelection. Perry, who made the announcement alongside other unaffiliated candidates for county offices and Democrat Treasurer Jill Mihelich, left the Republican Party in 2019 before he ran for office. Glenn Boyd, who is running as an unaffiliated candidate for coroner, and Mihelich stand to the left. Undersheriff Tammy Stroup stands to the right.

Ouray County Plaindealer

Of the seven Ouray County offices up for election in November, six will be filled by unaffiliated officials who are unopposed in their bid for office — Nauer for county commissioner, Justin Perry for sheriff, Cristy Sulewski for clerk, Susie Mayfield for assessor, Glenn Boyd for coroner and Tim Pasek for surveyor. Only Treasurer Jill Mihelich, a Democrat, is affiliated with a political party. She, too, is unopposed.

The fact that unaffiliated elected officials will occupy a majority of county offices — Ouray County’s other two commissioners, Lynn Padgett and Jake Niece, are Democrats, while the district attorney who serves a six-county region in western and southwestern Colorado, Seth Ryan, is a Republican — mirrors what’s happening at a broader level in the community.

Ouray County Emergency Manager Glenn Boyd addresses a crowd on Jan. 7, 2022 that gathered to hear election bid announcements at the Ouray County Courthouse. Boyd is running unopposed for coroner and is an unaffiliated candidate.

Ouray County Plaindealer

The percentage of unaffiliated voters in Ouray County has nearly doubled over the last decade, according to voter records from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. At this time in 2012, the 800 unaffiliated voters in Ouray County made up 27% of the 2,950 active voters here. Today, there are 2,253 unaffiliated voters — a little more than 50% of the 4,474 active voters in the county. Unaffiliated voters currently outnumber active, registered Republicans and Democrats combined (2,146). That percentage is the fourth-highest in the state, trailing only San Juan County (58.2%), Summit County (51.8%) and Eagle County (50.7%).

“I think there’s a lot of dissension in both parties. I think a lot of people want to be right in the middle,” Nauer said of the boost in voters who don’t identify with either Republicans or Democrats.

Ouray County Assessor Susie Mayfield stands on the Ouray County Courthouse steps on Jan. 7, 2022 announcing her bid for re-election as an unaffiliated candidate. Behind her, Cristy Sulewski applauds. Sulewski is also unaffiliated and running for Ouray County clerk.

Ouray County Plaindealer

Republicans lose ranks, Democrats gain

Historically a reliably red county, Ouray County has gradually turned purple over the last several years.

A decade ago, the 1,287 registered Republicans made up nearly 44% of the active voters in the county, far outpacing the 828 registered Democrats, who comprised 28% of voters. The 800 unaffiliated voters made up 27% of the voting base.

Since then, there’s been a dramatic increase in unaffiliated voters — 1,136 in 2014, 1,125 in 2016, 1,386 in 2018 and 1,688 in 2020. Nearly 600 more have declared themselves unaffiliated in the last two years.

In that same time frame, the ranks of Republicans have fallen nearly 13%, to 1,121. Democrats, meanwhile, grew by nearly a quarter, to 1,025.

There could be any number of explanations for why the numbers have shifted significantly over the last decade. Many voters have rebuffed the major parties, unhappy with party politics, growing partisanship, a loss of moderation or all of the above.

In 2016, Colorado voters approved a statewide proposition allowing unaffiliated voters to participate in primary elections. That means they receive both party ballots and choose one to vote. Prior to this change, unaffiliated voters had to declare a party affiliation to participate in primary elections. While they could change their affiliations back after voting, it required an extra step.

Another reason for the boost in unaffiliated voters, Nauer pointed out, is more practical than intentional.

State lawmakers in 2019 passed a bill to automatically register voters when they obtained or renewed their driver’s licenses. People are automatically registered as unaffiliated. County clerks then send voters a notice giving them an option of declining the registration or affiliating with a political party.

“People really aren’t responding to those letters,” Nauer acknowledged.

There’s another, more recent explanation — voters trying to defeat Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in next week’s primary. Boebert, a freshman legislator from Silt, is facing off against Montrose state Sen. Don Coram in the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District.

The number of Democrats in Ouray County peaked last fall, with 1,276 registered as of October. Since then, the numbers have dropped, and the decline accelerated after the first of the year. As of June 1, 251 Democrats had left the county party since October. In that same period, 41 voters dropped off Republican voter rolls, and the number of unaffiliated voters grew by 179.

Colorado’s open primary system allows unaffiliated voters to participate in either party’s primary elections.

Colorado Public Radio reported earlier this month that 3,700 Democrats in the 3rd Congressional District left the party between February and May — about 2.7%. The number of unaffiliated voters in the district, meanwhile, grew nearly 4%.

It’s impossible to say how many of those leaving the Democratic Party are hoping to influence the Boebert-Coram primary. Some may be dissatisfied with the Democrats or simply moved away. But neither Democrats nor Republicans lost more than a few hundred voters in any of the state’s seven other congressional districts in Colorado during that same time, CPR reported. And Democrats across the 3rd Congressional District have campaigned for their fellow party members to unaffiliate in order to vote in the Republican primary.

It remains to be seen how many of those Democrats who left the party in the last several months will return.

Seeking the middle

The stories of why local candidates are running as unaffiliateds vary. But there is a common denominator among all of them — a disdain for partisanship.

Nauer said she doesn’t believe party positions should factor into local elections. She noted there’s no party affiliation with city council or town council races, and close to half of the county’s residents live in Ridgway and Ouray, where they vote in those races.

“There’s a really strong (public) stance you’re either really far to the right or really far to the left. And I’m neither. I’m neutral. I’m open-minded. I’m not stuck on party thoughts,” she said.

Officially, Nauer has competition in her bid to replace term-limited Commissioner Ben Tisdel. Ouray resident Glynn Williams’ name appears on the Democrat primary ballot. But Williams is merely a placeholder — a just-in-case option should something happen that would result in Nauer dropping out of the race.

“We decided at the county caucus that we would put a placeholder in place,” Williams said. “I was the only idiot that raised their hand.”

He said Democrats “were more than happy with Michelle running.”

“The county commission has become far too politicized, in my opinion,” Williams said, blaming voters for that. Referring to Nauer, “I think she’ll be ideal because she will deflate some of the hard-headedness.”

Boyd, the deputy coroner and county emergency manager who’s unopposed in his bid to replace Coroner Colleen Hollenbeck, said he left the Democrats in 2018 because he was “sick of the party politics on both sides.”

“Personally I have a lot of conservative views when it comes to financial spending but liberal views when it comes to social aspects. I don’t fit in either of the party packages,” he said.

Boyd said he was unhappy with what he saw happening at the federal level — elected officials hewing to party lines rather than considering the individual merits of an issue. He thinks both parties are guilty of that. He doesn’t believe county positions should come with a party behind their titles.

“We’re not there for one party. We’re not there for any party. We’re there for the citizens,” he said.

Perry, the sheriff who is unopposed for election two years after winning a recall election, switched from Republican to unaffiliated in 2019.

“I was seeing an incredible divide in our people, incredible divisiveness and incivility. And that is not how I work. I didn’t want to affiliate with any party acting in that way,” he said.

The former Ouray police chief and Ouray city administrator said he doesn’t believe party politics should be involved in law enforcement at all. And yet he experienced it first-hand in the 2020 recall election when he faced off against Republican Ted Wolfe to replace unaffiliated Sheriff Lance FitzGerald.

During that race, Perry said local Republicans sent emails to party members, including his wife, encouraging them not to vote for him. He called that “disheartening.”

Partisan politics during the sheriff race also contributed to the county assessor’s decision to leave the Republican Party in 2020. Mayfield told the Plaindealer that county Republican leadership told her she couldn’t support Perry when ousting Fitz-Gerald. That’s when she put up a sign for Perry in her yard and left the party. Now, she’s running for office as an unaffiliated candidate for the first time. When she announced in January she would run as an unaffiliated candidate, she said she viewed her job as a nonpartisan, administrative role. For her, it’s about leadership in the community, not whether a person has an R or a D by their names – a perspective echoed by others.

“We should be voting for the right people to lead our communities, whether they be Democrat or Republican or something else,” Perry said. “A letter doesn’t signify anything when it comes down to it.”

A strong unaffiliation

More than ever Ouray County is demonstrating it’s not tethered to either of the major political parties, more so than the rest of Colorado.

Highest percentage of active, unaffiliated voters (as of June 1, 2022)

• San Juan County – 58.2%

• Summit County – 51.8%

• Eagle County – 50.7%

• Ouray County – 50.4%

• Pitkin County – 49.7%

• Gunnison County – 49%

• Gilpin County – 48.8%

• Garfield County – 48.7%

• La Plata County – 48.5%

• Routt County – 48.5%

• Statewide – 44.8%

Highest number of unaffiliated candidates running for county office in November

• Ouray County – 6

• Archuleta and La Plata counties – 4

• Dolores, Lake and Montezuma counties – 3

• Huerfano, Jefferson, Pitkin, Pueblo, Sedgwick and Summit counties – 2

Sources: Colorado Secretary of State’s Office