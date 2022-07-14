Water district to hold hearing on $40 million Snowball plant upgrade

By Josh Pike | Staff Writer

According to a notice published in this week’s issue of The SUN, the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) board will hold a public hearing concerning proposed upgrades to the Snowball Water Treatment Plant on Aug. 18.

The meeting notice states, “The purpose of the hearing will be to discuss the proposed Snowball Water Treatment Plant’s alternative designs, preferred design, proposed rate increases due to the project and environmental impacts of the project.”

In an interview, PAWSD District Manager Justin Ramsey explained that the meeting will include opportunities for public comment and that engineers for the project will be present to explain the designs.

He added that the public hearing is a requirement of the Colorado State Revolving Fund loan that PAWSD is pursuing for the project.

The hearing was previously scheduled for the June 9 PAWSD meeting, as noticed in The SUN. However, according to Ramsey, it was delayed due to an increase in the cost of the project.

He explained that the engineer had estimated that the cost would be $25 million but that the contractor placed the price at “closer to $40 million,” necessitating that PAWSD reapply for a larger loan.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the PAWSD administrative office at 100 Lyn Ave.

