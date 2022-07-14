Public Notices July 14, 2022

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Robert J Gilmore, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30028
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
Robert J Gilmore
Joyce Gilmore
Lowell L Rose, Trustee of the Lowell L Rose Revocable Trust dated August 25, 1983, undivided one-half interest and Trustee of the Norma R Rose Revocable Trust dated June 29, 1998, undivided one-half interest
Norma L Rose, Trustee of the Lowell L Rose Revocable Trust dated August 25, 1983, undivided one-half interest and Trustee of the Norma R Rose Revocable Trust dated June 29, 1998, undivided one-half interest
Jack C Hicks
James W Jones, Jr., Trustee of the James and Jennette R Jones Revocable Living Trust
Jennette P Jones, Trustee of the James and Jennette R Jones Revocable Living Trust
Frank P Dickson Jr., Surviving Joint Tenant with Rights of Survivorship of Elinor M Dickson, deceased
Dorothy W Williams
Imogene Wright Bowen
Russell D Stein
Ramona L Stein
Ann L Daniel-Hartung
Roy D Goode
Carol L Goode
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: June 16, 2022
Last Publication: July 14, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published June 16, 23, 30, July 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Inus H Wilson, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30024
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
INUS H WILSON
WILLIAM C WILSON, JR.
JACK W LOGGINS
JANICE F LOGGINS
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: June 16, 2022
Last Publication: July 14, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published June 16, 23, 30, July 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Barry Wayne Cornell, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30025
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
PATRICIA ANN HALL
PATRICIA A HELLER
KATHLEEN K SEMRAU
THOMAS F ELA, TRUSTEE OF THE ELA
FAMILY TRUST
BETTY R ELA, TRUSTEE OF THE ELA
FAMILY TRUST
BECKY RODRIGUEZ
ANTHONY R PHILLIPS
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: June 30, 2022
Last Publication: July 28, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published June 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Chal M Rascoe, Sr, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30027
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
DIANNE A RASCOE
LEONARD D SHOCKEY
MAVIS E SHOCKEY
DONNETTE L THOMAS
WILLIAM D THOMAS
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: June 30, 2022
Last Publication: July 28, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published June 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Masters Place Condominiums Property
Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Sherry Williamson, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30026
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
SHERRY WILLIAMSON
RAMON GONZALEZ
CELINDA GONZALEZ
CORINNE F MCCRAY
ARNOLD DUDLEY JOLLEY
GILBERT S JOHNSON
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Masters Place Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: June 30, 2022
Last Publication: July 28, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published June 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT,
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 264-8160
Plaintiff:
GUILLERMO ZUBIA
v.
Defendants:
DANIEL J. FITZPATRICK and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Submitting Attorney:
Duke Eggleston, #24965
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
160 E. 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
Phone Number: (970) 403-1580
E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com
Case Number: 2022CV30034
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFF GUILLERMO ZUBIA
TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:
DANIEL J. FITZPATRICK AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lot 11 of Block 11 in PAGOSA IN THE PINES, according to the plat thereof filed for record March 13, 1970 as Reception Nos. 73014 through 73027.
Respectfully Submitted this 29th day of June, 2022.
Published in Pagosa Sun
First Publication: July 7, 2022
Last Publication: August 4, 2022
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
/s/ Duke Eggleston
Duke Eggleston, #24965
160 E. 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 403-1580
Published June July 7. 14, 21, 28 and August 4, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 145 TRAVELERS CIR
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 484-485, 486-487, 488-489, 490-491 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W
Account Number: R010024
Schedule Number: 569919339025
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01084
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2009.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 152 TRAVELERS CIR
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 438-439 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W
Account Number: R010025
Schedule Number: 569919340002
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00582
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2007.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 64 TRAVELERS CIR
Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 429 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W
Account Number: R010028
Schedule Number: 569919340011
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-0915
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2016.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:643 TRAILS BLVD
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 419-420-421 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004240
Schedule Number: 569524405041
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01059
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2009.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
GREAT NEW HOMES II LLC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
GREAT NEW HOMES II LLC
3032 I-70 BUSINESS LOOP
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81504
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:35 TRAVELERS CIR
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 498-499 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W
Account Number: R010019
Schedule Number: 569919339019
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01819
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of GREAT NEW HOMES II LLC for said year 2015.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 169 TRAVELERS CIR
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 478-479, 480-481, 482, 483 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W
Account Number: R010023
Schedule Number: 569919339024
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01083
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2009.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 14th day of July 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:705 TRAILS BLVD
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 404 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004232
Schedule Number: 569524405018
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00842
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2008.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 220 TRAVELERS CIR
Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 444-445, 446-447, 448, 449 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004236
Schedule Number: 569524405037
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01057
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2009.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then
County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:45 ARROYO CT
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 414,415,416, 436-437 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004239
Schedule Number: 569524405040
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00335
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2013
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2013.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
GREAT NEW HOMES II, LLC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
GREAT NEW HOMES II, LLC
3032 I-70 BUSINESS LOOP
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81504
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:243 TRAVELERS CIR
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 470-471 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004211
Schedule Number: 569524404011
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01054
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of GREAT NEW HOMES II, LLC for said year 2009.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
GREAT NEW HOMES II, LLC
3032 I-70 BUSINESS LOOP
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81504
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 307 TRAVELERS CIR
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 462-463 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004215
Schedule Number: 569524404019
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01055
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of GREAT NEW HOMES II, LLC for said year 2009.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
BOBBY JOE RAU
P O BOX 4354
DURANGO, CO 81302
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:300 TRAVELERS CIR
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 452-453 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004231
Schedule Number: 569524405013
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00841
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BOBBY JOE RAU for said year 2008.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,
COLORADO
WATER RESUME
(This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us).
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of June 2022, for Archuleta County.
2022CW3025 Application for Conditional Water Rights (Surface) Archuleta County. 1. Applicant: Miriam Horn, 14101C CR 326, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; c/o Kimberly C. Perdue, Southwest Water and Property Law LLC, 10 Town Plaza, No. 422, Durango, CO 81301, (970) 426-5480, kperdue@swpropertylaw.com. 2. Structure: Logjam Ditch. i. Loc: SE 1/4 SE 1/4 Section 20 and SW 1/4 SW 1/4 Section 21, Township 35, Range 2 East, N.M.P.M.; UTM 344651.05 m E 4124444.58 m N, Zone 13S. Source of UTM coordinates is Google Earth. ii. Source: Upper Blanco River. iii. Appropriation Date: July 15, 2020. iv. Amt: 0.15 cfs, conditional. v. Use: irrigation, fire suppression, and domestic use. 3. Applicant understands that the rights applied for may be out of priority in most seasons. Applicant wishes, however, to secure rights to the applied-for diversion for years in which water is available. 4. Applicant is the owner of the land upon which all structures applied for herein are located. See 1. (6 pages including exhibits)
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of August 2022, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Stephanie Dinnocenzo, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-247-2304)
/s/ Stephanie Dinnocenzo
Water Court Specialist
Published: before July 31, 2022
Published July 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON July 19, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 30-28-116 that the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, Colorado, will hold a public hearing to consider revising the County Land Use Regulations. The language proposed to be adopted is available for review at the County Development Services Department 970-264-1390.
The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado and via Zoom Link, at which time all interested parties will be heard. Written comments may also be submitted to the Archuleta County Board of Commissioners, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, at or prior to said public hearing.
Published June 30 and July 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED
SNOWBALL WATER TREATMENT PLANT UPGRADE AND FINANCING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing of the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) has been scheduled for Thursday August 18, 2022 at 5:00pm. The purpose for the hearing will be to discuss the proposed Snowball Water Treatment Plant’s alternative designs, preferred design, proposed rate increases due to the project and environmental impacts of the project. The Public Hearing will be held at the District’s administrative office located at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.
PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
By: /S/ Jim Smith
Chairman: Jim Smith
Published in: The Pagosa Sun
Published on: July 14, 2022
Published July 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
PUBLIC NOTICE ARCHULETA COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
The Archuleta County Board of Equalization (CBOE) will sit to review the assessment of all taxable property located in Archuleta County, as prepared by the Archuleta County Assessor, and to hear appeals from determinations of the Assessor on August 1, 3 and 4, 2022 (if needed). Hearings will be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room located at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Published July 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
CANADIAN CRAFTS
P O BOX 434
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:
76 TRAVELERS CIR
Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 430-431 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W
Account Number: R010027
Schedule Number: 569919340010
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-0583
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS for said year 2007.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.