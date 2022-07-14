Public Notices July 14, 2022

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Robert J Gilmore, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30028

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

Robert J Gilmore

Joyce Gilmore

Lowell L Rose, Trustee of the Lowell L Rose Revocable Trust dated August 25, 1983, undivided one-half interest and Trustee of the Norma R Rose Revocable Trust dated June 29, 1998, undivided one-half interest

Norma L Rose, Trustee of the Lowell L Rose Revocable Trust dated August 25, 1983, undivided one-half interest and Trustee of the Norma R Rose Revocable Trust dated June 29, 1998, undivided one-half interest

Jack C Hicks

James W Jones, Jr., Trustee of the James and Jennette R Jones Revocable Living Trust

Jennette P Jones, Trustee of the James and Jennette R Jones Revocable Living Trust

Frank P Dickson Jr., Surviving Joint Tenant with Rights of Survivorship of Elinor M Dickson, deceased

Dorothy W Williams

Imogene Wright Bowen

Russell D Stein

Ramona L Stein

Ann L Daniel-Hartung

Roy D Goode

Carol L Goode

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 16, 2022

Last Publication: July 14, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published June 16, 23, 30, July 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Inus H Wilson, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30024

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

INUS H WILSON

WILLIAM C WILSON, JR.

JACK W LOGGINS

JANICE F LOGGINS

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 16, 2022

Last Publication: July 14, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published June 16, 23, 30, July 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Barry Wayne Cornell, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30025

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

PATRICIA ANN HALL

PATRICIA A HELLER

KATHLEEN K SEMRAU

THOMAS F ELA, TRUSTEE OF THE ELA

FAMILY TRUST

BETTY R ELA, TRUSTEE OF THE ELA

FAMILY TRUST

BECKY RODRIGUEZ

ANTHONY R PHILLIPS

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 30, 2022

Last Publication: July 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published June 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Chal M Rascoe, Sr, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30027

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

DIANNE A RASCOE

LEONARD D SHOCKEY

MAVIS E SHOCKEY

DONNETTE L THOMAS

WILLIAM D THOMAS

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 30, 2022

Last Publication: July 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published June 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property

Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Sherry Williamson, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30026

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

SHERRY WILLIAMSON

RAMON GONZALEZ

CELINDA GONZALEZ

CORINNE F MCCRAY

ARNOLD DUDLEY JOLLEY

GILBERT S JOHNSON

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Masters Place Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 30, 2022

Last Publication: July 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published June 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

GUILLERMO ZUBIA

v.

Defendants:

DANIEL J. FITZPATRICK and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30034

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF GUILLERMO ZUBIA

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

DANIEL J. FITZPATRICK AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 11 of Block 11 in PAGOSA IN THE PINES, according to the plat thereof filed for record March 13, 1970 as Reception Nos. 73014 through 73027.

Respectfully Submitted this 29th day of June, 2022.

Published in Pagosa Sun

First Publication: July 7, 2022

Last Publication: August 4, 2022

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published June July 7. 14, 21, 28 and August 4, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 145 TRAVELERS CIR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 484-485, 486-487, 488-489, 490-491 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010024

Schedule Number: 569919339025

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01084

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 152 TRAVELERS CIR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 438-439 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010025

Schedule Number: 569919340002

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00582

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 64 TRAVELERS CIR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 429 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010028

Schedule Number: 569919340011

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-0915

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2016

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2016.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:643 TRAILS BLVD

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 419-420-421 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004240

Schedule Number: 569524405041

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01059

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

GREAT NEW HOMES II LLC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

GREAT NEW HOMES II LLC

3032 I-70 BUSINESS LOOP

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81504

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:35 TRAVELERS CIR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 498-499 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010019

Schedule Number: 569919339019

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01819

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of GREAT NEW HOMES II LLC for said year 2015.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 169 TRAVELERS CIR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 478-479, 480-481, 482, 483 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010023

Schedule Number: 569919339024

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01083

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 14th day of July 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:705 TRAILS BLVD

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 404 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004232

Schedule Number: 569524405018

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00842

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2008.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 220 TRAVELERS CIR

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 444-445, 446-447, 448, 449 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004236

Schedule Number: 569524405037

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01057

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then

County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:45 ARROYO CT

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 414,415,416, 436-437 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004239

Schedule Number: 569524405040

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00335

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2013

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2013.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

GREAT NEW HOMES II, LLC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

GREAT NEW HOMES II, LLC

3032 I-70 BUSINESS LOOP

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81504

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:243 TRAVELERS CIR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 470-471 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004211

Schedule Number: 569524404011

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01054

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of GREAT NEW HOMES II, LLC for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

GREAT NEW HOMES II, LLC

3032 I-70 BUSINESS LOOP

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81504

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 307 TRAVELERS CIR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 462-463 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004215

Schedule Number: 569524404019

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01055

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of GREAT NEW HOMES II, LLC for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

BOBBY JOE RAU

P O BOX 4354

DURANGO, CO 81302

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:300 TRAVELERS CIR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 452-453 PT Sec: 24 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004231

Schedule Number: 569524405013

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00841

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BOBBY JOE RAU for said year 2008.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

(This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us).

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of June 2022, for Archuleta County.

2022CW3025 Application for Conditional Water Rights (Surface) Archuleta County. 1. Applicant: Miriam Horn, 14101C CR 326, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; c/o Kimberly C. Perdue, Southwest Water and Property Law LLC, 10 Town Plaza, No. 422, Durango, CO 81301, (970) 426-5480, kperdue@swpropertylaw.com. 2. Structure: Logjam Ditch. i. Loc: SE 1/4 SE 1/4 Section 20 and SW 1/4 SW 1/4 Section 21, Township 35, Range 2 East, N.M.P.M.; UTM 344651.05 m E 4124444.58 m N, Zone 13S. Source of UTM coordinates is Google Earth. ii. Source: Upper Blanco River. iii. Appropriation Date: July 15, 2020. iv. Amt: 0.15 cfs, conditional. v. Use: irrigation, fire suppression, and domestic use. 3. Applicant understands that the rights applied for may be out of priority in most seasons. Applicant wishes, however, to secure rights to the applied-for diversion for years in which water is available. 4. Applicant is the owner of the land upon which all structures applied for herein are located. See 1. (6 pages including exhibits)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of August 2022, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Stephanie Dinnocenzo, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-247-2304)

/s/ Stephanie Dinnocenzo

Water Court Specialist

Published: before July 31, 2022

Published July 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON July 19, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 30-28-116 that the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, Colorado, will hold a public hearing to consider revising the County Land Use Regulations. The language proposed to be adopted is available for review at the County Development Services Department 970-264-1390.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado and via Zoom Link, at which time all interested parties will be heard. Written comments may also be submitted to the Archuleta County Board of Commissioners, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, at or prior to said public hearing.

Published June 30 and July 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED

SNOWBALL WATER TREATMENT PLANT UPGRADE AND FINANCING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing of the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) has been scheduled for Thursday August 18, 2022 at 5:00pm. The purpose for the hearing will be to discuss the proposed Snowball Water Treatment Plant’s alternative designs, preferred design, proposed rate increases due to the project and environmental impacts of the project. The Public Hearing will be held at the District’s administrative office located at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith

Chairman: Jim Smith

Published in: The Pagosa Sun

Published on: July 14, 2022

Published July 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC NOTICE ARCHULETA COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

The Archuleta County Board of Equalization (CBOE) will sit to review the assessment of all taxable property located in Archuleta County, as prepared by the Archuleta County Assessor, and to hear appeals from determinations of the Assessor on August 1, 3 and 4, 2022 (if needed). Hearings will be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room located at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

Published July 14 and 21, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CANADIAN CRAFTS

P O BOX 434

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:

76 TRAVELERS CIR

Legal:Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 430-431 PT Sec: 19 Twn: 35 Rng: 2W

Account Number: R010027

Schedule Number: 569919340010

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-0583

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CANADIAN CRAFTS for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 29th day of June 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 30th day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of June 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published July 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.