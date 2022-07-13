‘The Music Man KIDS’ to be performed this weekend

Photo courtesy Thingamajig Theatre Company

The Whatchamawhozit Summer Theatre Camp kids get dramatic with Mr. Asher as they prepare to present “The Music Man KIDS.”



By Amy Wolfe | Thingamajig Theatre Company

The Whatchamawhozit Kids Camp at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts will present “The Music Man KIDS” on Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day.

The production is the culmination of the two-week-long kids camp taught and directed by the professional summer cast of Thingamajig Theatre Company.

Tyler Price, a camp and summer season favorite, is directing “The Music Man KIDS” in addition to performing in all three summer season musicals.

Sixty-two children, ages 7 to 12 years old, are participating in this year’s Whatchamawhozit Kids Camp, where they learn about what goes into a production from costumes to makeup, acting to choreography and everything in between.

Tickets for “The Music Man KIDS” are $5 and can be purchased by visiting pagosacenter.com or calling the box office at (970) 731-SHOW (7469). Although better to purchase tickets in advance, tickets may be available at the door if seats are available.

Sure to be a lively performance, with a story and songs you know and love, come out to the theater this weekend in support of future stars.

Thingamajig Theatre Company was co-founded in 2011 by Tim and Laura Moore. It is an award-winning professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and production teams come from across the U.S. and around the world to produce Broadway-level musicals, comedies and dramas year-round. Thingamajig is also dedicated to providing educational opportunities for youth and teens in our community.