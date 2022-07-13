Meet Judy, your new adult services and tech librarian

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

We are delighted to introduce you to Judy Brennen, who has been hired as your new adult services and technology librarian. She started work on Monday. She and her family moved to Pagosa in the fall of 2021 from Arizona.

Brennen comes to us with impressive credentials. She has been a lifelong champion of reading for pleasure and knowledge throughout her careers of academic advising, counseling, teaching and coaching. She previously was director of alcohol and drug prevention at Yavapai College in Prescott, Ariz.; academic advisor and counselor at Yavapai; primary therapist at Cooper Canyon Academy in Rimrock, Ariz.; and primary therapist and relationship manager at the Treatment Assessment Screening Center in Cottonwood, Ariz.

She has a Master of Arts in agency counseling from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and a Bachelor of Social Work from Salem State College in Salem, Mass.

Brennen replaces Brad Glover, who resigned after five years in the post to return with his family to Idaho, where he grew up, to take charge of bookmobile services in the northern part of the state.

Brennen called herself “a passionate, energetic and driven professional with a wealth of customer service skills.”

She said her work experience has allowed her to strengthen her abilities in community outreach, relationship building and resolving critical issues.

Said Meg Wempe, library director: “Though Judy doesn’t have direct library experience, she brings a notable number of transferable skills, including teaching and community outreach. She also has a tremendous passion for public libraries that rivals those of us who received our degree in library science. We are excited to have her join our team. We know that her experience and talents will greatly benefit our library and, in turn, our community.”

Please stop by to meet Judy and welcome her to your library.

Library Speaker’s

Consortium today

This morning is the second in our new free Library Speaker’s Consortium series featuring New York Times bestselling fiction and nonfiction authors giving live, professionally moderated book discussions you can view on your computer, tablet or smartphone with Internet access. You also will have an opportunity to ask questions.

Today’s program, Thursday, July 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. features David Allen, author of “Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity.”

The third program, on Aug. 3 at noon, features Pulitzer Prize-winner Marcia Chatelain, author of “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America.”

To register for the consortium, click on the link on your library’s home page at: https://pagosalibrary.org. Moving forward, we expect two or three book discussions a month. If you cannot view the presentations live, the recorded event will be available afterward at our website under the “Adult” tab.

Public health talks

continue

Your library is hosting public health and resource professionals from San Juan Basin Public Health for four free in-person sessions on Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. from July 11 to Aug. 1 to talk about a wide variety of important health topics.

In the second talk on July 18, Danette Jackson and Emilia Majewkski will discuss the Nurse-Family Partnership, which provides a free personal nurse for women pregnant with their first baby, and the State Tobacco Education and Prevention Partnership, which works to reduce tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke.

On July 25, Francilia Pena will cover cancer prevention and early detection of breast and cervical cancer.

The Aug. 1 session will explain health insurance enrollment and how to pick the best plan for you. Spanish interpretation will be available for this session.

More details on the presentations are available in flyers you can pick up at your library.

PALS adult

education expands

In response to popular demand, Mark is doubling the number of his free PALS sessions to Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. No registration is required. This service is in great demand and is used by many people, so we are very happy to make it more available.

No Tech Times in July

There will be no Tech Times in July. Tech Time will return soon.

Summer Reading

Program underway

If you haven’t already done so, we hope you will sign up at your library or register online for this year’s Summer Reading Program, which is underway now with the theme “Oceans of Possibilities.” Pick up a bingo card because participants get a small prize every time you complete a bingo sheet.

The Summer Reading Program includes activities for all ages that are fun, free and educational. And, it encourages learning and new opportunities for everyone from toddlers to seniors.

Watch for details of special Summer Reading events in this and future “Library News” columns all summer. And, pick up a copy of the events calendar each month at your library to be sure you and your family don’t miss any of the fun. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Summer Reading Club for kids today

Our Summer Reading Club about ocean geology for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade takes place today, Thursday, July 14, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., when we’ll discover how islands form, what the tallest mountain in the ocean is and more.

At next week’s club on July 21, we’ll explore mysteries of the deep, including mermaids and monsters.

Virtual teen advisory board today

Today, Thursday, July 14, the teen advisory board will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. on your library’s Discord server. Fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs.

Gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect tomorrow, Friday, July 15,from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Makerspace on Saturday

Kids, tweens and teens are invited to a free Makerspace session on Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to noon, when we’ll provide the materials so you can build, design and create.

Teen writers

Teen writers from fourth to 12th grade are invited to your library on Tuesday, July 19, from 4 to 5 p.m. Stories, poetry, graphic novels, fan fiction — it’s all welcome.

Adult DIY

Join us next Tuesday, July 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. for this free session, when we’ll provide materials for you to make some fun sea creatures to add to our growing coral reef display.

Teen DIY

Fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to a free in-person teen DIY session next Wednesday, July 20, from 4 to 5 p.m., when you can get creative with fun pirate’s treasure crafts.

Therapy dog visit

Next Wednesday, July 20, from 11 to 11:45 a.m., you are invited to come to the library for a free visit with a certified therapy dog. It’s a great way to relax or boost your day. The visits will be limited to 10-15 minutes — just the right amount of time to pet the dog, read to the dog or just say “Hi.” This activity is for all ages.

Spanish conversation

Next Wednesday, July 20, from 4 to 5 p.m., we will gather in person at the library to practice speaking and listening skills together for this free session. There is no minimum skill level required to attend. You also can learn Spanish and many other languages using the Transparent Language Learning database available at: https:pagosalibrary.org/online-resources/.

Dungeons and Dragons virtually and in person

Next Thursday, July 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. is our ongoing virtual Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults, available every other Thursday on Discord. Then, join us on Tuesday, July 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. for our ongoing in-person Dungeons and Dragons game. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join either or both games. Free in-person sessions take place at your library on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge was posted July 11 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free activity.

StoryWalk in

new location

Our very popular StoryWalk has resumed at a new location. We are pleased to partner with the Town of Pagosa Springs to bring the StoryWalk to the Riverwalk downtown. It starts at the Ross Aragon Community Center and heads north toward the growing domes. July 11-25 features “Woodsey’s ABCs,” when you will explore the outdoors with Woodsey the Owl, a national Forest Service mascot.

Special family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. July 20 is Hora de Cuentos, when you can practice your Spanish with books, songs and games.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Library hours

Most of our programs happen in person and curbside service continues. Also, our hours are back to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages. Accessing your library’s free digital collection has never been easier. You just need to download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. You are now ready to browse, borrow and read e-books and audiobooks using cloudLibrary. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Mysteries and thrillers

“The Handler” by M.P. Woodward, a former intelligence officer, follows a mole blackmailing his American spymasters.

Other novels

“The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle” by Jennifer Ryan is an inspirational story based on true events in wartime Britain. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub uses time travel to reveal a new perspective on the heroine’s father. “The Shore” by Katie Runde follows a family dealing with their father’s brain tumor. “Walk the Vanished Earth” by Erin Swan is a family epic told over seven generations from 1873 to 2073.

Nonfiction

“My Life: Growing Up Asian in America” contains essays, poems and comics created by 30 luminaries who give voice to moments that defined them and shed light on the immense diversity and complexity of the Asian-American identity.

DVDs

“A Father’s Fight” is the story of an aging boxer. “Hacks” is season one of this new comedy. “The Umbrella Academy” is season two of this post-apocalyptic story. “Sharks of Hawaii” is the Nature documentary. “Reef Rescue” is the Nova documentary.

Donations

We are grateful to Susan and Terry Arrington for their generous monetary donation. With the Friends of the Library sale just concluded, we and the Friends are taking a break from materials donations until August.

Quotable quote

“Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history.” — Mary Roach, New York Times bestselling American author specializing in popular science and humor.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at: pagosalibrary.org.