Dancing with the Pagosa Stars tickets on sale today

Photo courtesy Seeds of Learning

Tickets for Seeds of Learning’s Dancing with the Pagosa Stars are on sale today.



By Danyelle Leentjes | Seeds of Learning

Tickets for this year’s Dancing with the Pagosa Stars (DWTPS) event, benefiting Seeds of Learning, go on sale today, Thursday, July 14, at 9 a.m.

The fifth annual DWTPS pits six Pagosa Springs celebrities and their coaches against each other for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. You’re not going to want to miss this year’s amazing talent for yourself on Aug. 20 at the Ross Aragon Community Center, where the doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

Our stars are leaders within the Pagosa community that include a small business owner, general contractor, retired engineer, school administrators and talented musician/educator. All of them have one thing in common: giving back to the community by raising funds through selling tickets so that you can watch them step out of their comfort zone to perform a dance routine for your votes. Those funds will go toward keeping Seeds of Learning thriving in teaching a love of learning and preparing our most vulnerable citizens, our preschoolers, for their futures.

We have a few new surprises in store for you this year, the first of which is that the ever-popular open dancing is back during voting with The Tim Sullivan Band playing your favorite tune. The rest of the goodies are under wraps until the night of the big event.

Don’t delay, purchase your tickets online today while they are still available at: register.dwtps.org. No tickets will be available at Seeds of Learning. All tickets must be paid for at time of purchase and reservations require purchaser address, email, attendees’ names as well as the star being honored with the purchase. Please visit the Seeds of Learning website at dwtps.org for additional ticket purchase instructions and for more information on our stars. If you would like to sit at the same table as your friends, we highly recommend purchasing your tickets through one designated person. One person can purchase up to eight tickets. Like buying an airline ticket, this is the only way to ensure you will sit together.

Tickets include a savory meal designed especially for you provided by Pagosa’s 5-Star-rated restaurant, a cash bar serving beer and wine, and a dazzling show by Pagosa’s star celebrities and their professional dance partners.

Can’t make it to the event but still want to support Seeds and your favorite star? Visit vote.dwtps.org and vote today. Every dollar equals one vote and you can vote for multiple stars as many times as you’d like.

DWTPS brings in critical funds to keep tuition affordable for families. Please support Seeds, where we tap every child’s potential to thrive and believe that all families deserve equal access to affordable, high-quality early education.