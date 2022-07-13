Photo courtesy Carole Howard

Pia Wyatt, internationally renowned choreographer and director, explained the power of dance to enhance the staging and audience’s enjoyment of Broadway musicals in a special “Behind the Scenes” talk for Friends of Thingamajig Theatre on June 30 at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Wyatt is directing and choreographing “Guys and Dolls” and choreographing “SpongeBob Musical” in this summer’s Broadway in the Mountains Thingamajig season. She began her theatrical career as a ballet dancer at age 9 in a musical about painter Emily Carr in Victoria, B.C., Canada, and currently is a professor of theater and dance at Northwestern State University in Louisiana. Tickets for the summer shows are available at the theater’s website, pagosacenter.org.