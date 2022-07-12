Judge grants preliminary injunction on town’s enforcement of short-term rental fee ordinance 

By Dorothy Elder | Staff Writer

Sixth Judicial District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey Wilson filed an order granting preliminary injunction on the town of Pagosa Springs’ enforcement of Ordinance 982, “Short Term Vacation Rental Fee Implementation.”

The order comes after the plaintiffs in an ongoing complaint against the town filed a motion for a preliminary injunction. The hearing for the injunction took place yesterday, July 11.

The complaint questions the validity of the ordinance.

“The town may continue to bill and collect the fees set in Ordinance 982 so long as the funds are set aside in a separate account and refunded to the owners of short-term rentals should the Court ultimately rule in favor of the plaintiffs in this case,” Wilson wrote in his order. “The town is expressly prohibited from suspending or revoking any previously granted short-term rental licenses for the failure to pay the workforce housing fee, charging late fees, or attempting to enforce ordinance 982 in any other way until this case is resolved.”

