Fire crews hold Cox Canyon Fire to 7 acres

The Cox Canyon Fire, located on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation, has been mapped at 7 acres. A smoke check was called in on July 7, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire fuels include sagebrush and juniper and cedar trees.

Crews from the Southern Ute Agency Fire Management, Los Piños Fire Protection District Brush 88, and Zuni Hot Shots will continue with fire suppression efforts. Air resources were ordered yesterday to aide in initial fire attack allowing ground crews to assess the area and begin spotting to hold the fire in place.

Smoke may be visible from the U.S. 550 corridor. To observe the air quality status, please visit the Southern Ute Indian Tribe’s Air Quality Ambient Monitor page at https://www.southernute-nsn.gov/justice-and-regulatory/epd/air-quality/ambient-monitoriting/.

The Tribe is coordinating with local agencies to minimize the impact of the fire. The Tribe is also working with oil and gas operators in the area to shut-in facilities in the vicinity of the fire to mitigate any potential impact to energy operations and first responder’s ability to contain the fire.

As a reminder, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions were enacted for Southern Ute Indian Reservation on June 21 and will remain in effect until conditions improve.