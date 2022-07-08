Public Notices July 7, 2022

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Robert J Gilmore, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30028

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

Robert J Gilmore

Joyce Gilmore

Lowell L Rose, Trustee of the Lowell L Rose Revocable Trust dated August 25, 1983, undivided one-half interest and Trustee of the Norma R Rose Revocable Trust dated June 29, 1998, undivided one-half interest

Norma L Rose, Trustee of the Lowell L Rose Revocable Trust dated August 25, 1983, undivided one-half interest and Trustee of the Norma R Rose Revocable Trust dated June 29, 1998, undivided one-half interest

Jack C Hicks

James W Jones, Jr., Trustee of the James and Jennette R Jones Revocable Living Trust

Jennette P Jones, Trustee of the James and Jennette R Jones Revocable Living Trust

Frank P Dickson Jr., Surviving Joint Tenant with Rights of Survivorship of Elinor M Dickson, deceased

Dorothy W Williams

Imogene Wright Bowen

Russell D Stein

Ramona L Stein

Ann L Daniel-Hartung

Roy D Goode

Carol L Goode

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 16, 2022

Last Publication: July 14, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Inus H Wilson, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30024

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

INUS H WILSON

WILLIAM C WILSON, JR.

JACK W LOGGINS

JANICE F LOGGINS

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 16, 2022

Last Publication: July 14, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

County Court

Archuleta County, Colorado

109 Harman Park Dr.

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 22C55

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on June 17, 2022 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Louise Lorraine Dawes be changed to Lorren Louise Dawes.

/s/ Cheryl Mulbery

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CAPITAL VENTURES INC

26560 PLEASANT PARK ROAD

CONIFER, CO 80453

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 50 HOME CT

Legal: Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 128-129 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004377

Schedule Number: 569525105051

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01062

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CAPITAL VENTURES INC for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 24th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 410 TRAILS BLVD

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 76 PT

Account Number: R012426

Schedule Number: 569930202026

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01834

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2010.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 24th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 19 LANCER CT

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 77 PT

Account Number: R012427

Schedule Number: 569930202027

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01835

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2010.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 24th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:21 LANCER CT

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 78 PT

Account Number: R012428

Schedule Number: 569930202028

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01836

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2010.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 25th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 23 LANCER CT

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 79 PT

Account Number: R012429

Schedule Number: 569930202029

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 200700703

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 25th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:376 TRAILS BLVD

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 84 PT

Account Number: R012433

Schedule Number: 569930202034

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01837

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2010.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 25th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Barry Wayne Cornell, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30025

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

PATRICIA ANN HALL

PATRICIA A HELLER

KATHLEEN K SEMRAU

THOMAS F ELA, TRUSTEE OF THE ELA

FAMILY TRUST

BETTY R ELA, TRUSTEE OF THE ELA

FAMILY TRUST

BECKY RODRIGUEZ

ANTHONY R PHILLIPS

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 30, 2022

Last Publication: July 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Chal M Rascoe, Sr, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30027

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

DIANNE A RASCOE

LEONARD D SHOCKEY

MAVIS E SHOCKEY

DONNETTE L THOMAS

WILLIAM D THOMAS

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 30, 2022

Last Publication: July 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property

Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Sherry Williamson, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30026

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

SHERRY WILLIAMSON

RAMON GONZALEZ

CELINDA GONZALEZ

CORINNE F MCCRAY

ARNOLD DUDLEY JOLLEY

GILBERT S JOHNSON

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Masters Place Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 30, 2022

Last Publication: July 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

GUILLERMO ZUBIA

v.

Defendants:

DANIEL J. FITZPATRICK and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30034

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF GUILLERMO ZUBIA

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

DANIEL J. FITZPATRICK AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 11 of Block 11 in PAGOSA IN THE PINES, according to the plat thereof filed for record March 13, 1970 as Reception Nos. 73014 through 73027.

Respectfully Submitted this 29th day of June, 2022.

Published in Pagosa Sun

First Publication: July 7, 2022

Last Publication: August 4, 2022

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

On July 19, 2022, at its regular meeting scheduled for 1:30 pm, the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on adopting a moratorium on new vacation rental permits while the County develops and potentially implements new regulations and/or ordinances concerning vacation rentals within the unincorporated areas of Archuleta County.

FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON July 19, 2022

SANDLIN NICCUM, representing SOMBRILLA SPRINGS RANCH, has requested an APPEAL HEARING regarding CONDITIONS OF APPROVAL FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT, on a Rural Tract Sec: 20 Twn: 35 Rng: 2E in S2SW4 and SW4SE4, Sec: 29 Twn: 35 Rng: 2E in NW4 and NW4NE4 and N2SW4, at 12130 County Rd 326, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-080). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR).

Comments regarding this case may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners on July 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting in person only.

