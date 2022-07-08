Public Notices July 7, 2022

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Robert J Gilmore, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30028
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
Robert J Gilmore
Joyce Gilmore
Lowell L Rose, Trustee of the Lowell L Rose Revocable Trust dated August 25, 1983, undivided one-half interest and Trustee of the Norma R Rose Revocable Trust dated June 29, 1998, undivided one-half interest
Norma L Rose, Trustee of the Lowell L Rose Revocable Trust dated August 25, 1983, undivided one-half interest and Trustee of the Norma R Rose Revocable Trust dated June 29, 1998, undivided one-half interest
Jack C Hicks
James W Jones, Jr., Trustee of the James and Jennette R Jones Revocable Living Trust
Jennette P Jones, Trustee of the James and Jennette R Jones Revocable Living Trust
Frank P Dickson Jr., Surviving Joint Tenant with Rights of Survivorship of Elinor M Dickson, deceased
Dorothy W Williams
Imogene Wright Bowen
Russell D Stein
Ramona L Stein
Ann L Daniel-Hartung
Roy D Goode
Carol L Goode
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: June 16, 2022
Last Publication: July 14, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published June 16, 23, 30, July 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Inus H Wilson, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30024
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
INUS H WILSON
WILLIAM C WILSON, JR.
JACK W LOGGINS
JANICE F LOGGINS
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: June 16, 2022
Last Publication: July 14, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published June 16, 23, 30, July 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
County Court
Archuleta County, Colorado
109 Harman Park Dr.
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. 22C55
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on June 17, 2022 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Louise Lorraine Dawes be changed to Lorren Louise Dawes.
/s/ Cheryl Mulbery
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
CAPITAL VENTURES INC
26560 PLEASANT PARK ROAD
CONIFER, CO 80453
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 50 HOME CT
Legal: Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 128-129 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W
Account Number: R004377
Schedule Number: 569525105051
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01062
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CAPITAL VENTURES INC for said year 2009.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 24th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 410 TRAILS BLVD
Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 76 PT
Account Number: R012426
Schedule Number: 569930202026
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01834
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2010.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 24th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 19 LANCER CT
Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 77 PT
Account Number: R012427
Schedule Number: 569930202027
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01835
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2010.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 24th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:21 LANCER CT
Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 78 PT
Account Number: R012428
Schedule Number: 569930202028
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01836
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2010.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 25th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address: 23 LANCER CT
Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 79 PT
Account Number: R012429
Schedule Number: 569930202029
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 200700703
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2007.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 25th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DELDEV INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Situs Address:376 TRAILS BLVD
Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 84 PT
Account Number: R012433
Schedule Number: 569930202034
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01837
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2010.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 25th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Barry Wayne Cornell, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30025
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
PATRICIA ANN HALL
PATRICIA A HELLER
KATHLEEN K SEMRAU
THOMAS F ELA, TRUSTEE OF THE ELA
FAMILY TRUST
BETTY R ELA, TRUSTEE OF THE ELA
FAMILY TRUST
BECKY RODRIGUEZ
ANTHONY R PHILLIPS
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: June 30, 2022
Last Publication: July 28, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published June 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Chal M Rascoe, Sr, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30027
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.5906
Email: ir@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
DIANNE A RASCOE
LEONARD D SHOCKEY
MAVIS E SHOCKEY
DONNETTE L THOMAS
WILLIAM D THOMAS
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: June 30, 2022
Last Publication: July 28, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published June 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Masters Place Condominiums Property
Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Sherry Williamson, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2022CV30026
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
SHERRY WILLIAMSON
RAMON GONZALEZ
CELINDA GONZALEZ
CORINNE F MCCRAY
ARNOLD DUDLEY JOLLEY
GILBERT S JOHNSON
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Masters Place Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: June 30, 2022
Last Publication: July 28, 2022
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published June 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT,
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 264-8160
Plaintiff:
GUILLERMO ZUBIA
v.
Defendants:
DANIEL J. FITZPATRICK and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Submitting Attorney:
Duke Eggleston, #24965
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
160 E. 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
Phone Number: (970) 403-1580
E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com
Case Number: 2022CV30034
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PLAINTIFF GUILLERMO ZUBIA
TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:
DANIEL J. FITZPATRICK AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lot 11 of Block 11 in PAGOSA IN THE PINES, according to the plat thereof filed for record March 13, 1970 as Reception Nos. 73014 through 73027.
Respectfully Submitted this 29th day of June, 2022.
Published in Pagosa Sun
First Publication: July 7, 2022
Last Publication: August 4, 2022
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
/s/ Duke Eggleston
Duke Eggleston, #24965
160 E. 12th St., Ste 7
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 403-1580
Published June July 7. 14, 21, 28 and August 4, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
On July 19, 2022, at its regular meeting scheduled for 1:30 pm, the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on adopting a moratorium on new vacation rental permits while the County develops and potentially implements new regulations and/or ordinances concerning vacation rentals within the unincorporated areas of Archuleta County.
Published July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON July 19, 2022
SANDLIN NICCUM, representing SOMBRILLA SPRINGS RANCH, has requested an APPEAL HEARING regarding CONDITIONS OF APPROVAL FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT, on a Rural Tract Sec: 20 Twn: 35 Rng: 2E in S2SW4 and SW4SE4, Sec: 29 Twn: 35 Rng: 2E in NW4 and NW4NE4 and N2SW4, at 12130 County Rd 326, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-080). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR).
Comments regarding this case may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners on July 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting in person only.
Published June 16 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
|ARCHULETA COUNTY
|MAY 2022 PAYABLES
|VENDOR NAME
|DESCRIPTION
|AMOUNT
|ADVANCE AUTO PARTS
|FLEET-SUPPLIES FOR MACHINERY
|1,585.96
|AFLAC
|INS PREMIUMS
|1,161.31
|ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS
|CLOMAN PARK TOILETS
|120.00
|ALSCO
|ACSO-WEEKLY RUG SERVICE
|1,147.24
|ALVIN SCHAAF
|COMMISS-CCI CONFERENCE REIMBURSE
|141.50
|AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES
|ASCO-DET. SUPPLIES
|199.81
|AMERICAN RECYCLING
|SW-RECYCLE FEES
|225.00
|AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INSURANCE
|EMPLOYEE LIFE INS – MAY
|1,292.00
|AMERICAN WEST FABRICATION
|DET. INSTALL 12 BEDS-JAIL
|5,600.00
|ANTHONY ORLONDO RIVERA
|W&P BOOTBRUSH FABRICATION
|320.00
|ARCH CO SHERIFF’S DEPT PETTY CASH
|ACSO-PETTY CASH MEALS REIMB.
|38.07
|ARCHULETA COUNTY HOUSING
|COMMISS-ARPA FUNDING #4
|8,978.38
|ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTE
|R &B-DISPOSALFEES
|175.00
|ARCHULETA COUNTY TREASURER
|COMMISS- TREAS. DEED FEES (6)
|2,400.00
|ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM
|DHS-TANF CONTRACT MAR/MENTAL HLTH. SPONSOR
|2,167.00
|ARCHULETA COUNTY WEED & PEST
|AIRPORT-WEED SPRAYING
|1,119.84
|ARCHULETA SCHOLARSHIPS IN ESCROW
|COMMISS-STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS
|6,600.00
|ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICT
|DHS-EL POMAR & CMP PROGRAMS
|9,359.35
|ARCHULETA SENIORS, INC.
|2022 QTR 2 GRANT FUNDS
|38,750.00
|AT&T MOBILITY LLC.
|ACSO&COMMISS-CELL PHONES
|1,924.91
|AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.
|ACSO-BODY CAM HOLDERS
|93.90
|BALLANTINE COMMUNICATIONS
|MET-ADVERTISING
|15.42
|BANK OF COLORADO
|HSA Deduction
|100.00
|BANK OF THE SAN JUANS
|HSA Deductions
|374.64
|BECKY JACOBSON
|EXT-CSU WESTERN REG. MTG PER DIEM
|116.00
|BI INCORPORATED
|ACSO-ELECTRIC MONITORING
|520.20
|BLACK HILLS ENERGY
|COUNTY GAS
|4,938.68
|BOB BARKER COMPANY, INC.
|ACSO-INMATE SUPPLIES
|54.48
|BRANSON TRAFFIC CONTROL
|R&B MAINT ROAD LINE PAINT
|60,024.37
|BRUCE P. ANDERSON
|R&B-VILLAGE LAKE SIGNS
|4,000.00
|CABE’S COLLISION
|FLEET-VEHICLE REPAIRS
|2,136.10
|CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS
|COUNTY COPIER CONTRACT
|2,424.01
|CARL MACHT
|EXT-1ST AID/CPR CLASSES
|240.00
|CARLA ELLIOTT
|ASSR CONF-PER DIEM
|199.00
|CASCADE WATER-COFFEE CO
|DISP-WATER SERVICE
|121.40
|CCOERA-EMP RETIREMENT
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|98,510.42
|CENTURYLINK
|COUNTY PHONE/DISP-E911 APR/
|8,315.85
|CHARM-TEX INC.
|DET.-SUPPLIES
|44.70
|CHRISTOPHER TORRES
|AIRPORT-CDL EXAM REIMBURSE
|98.00
|CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INS.
|HEALTH & LIFE INS – JUNE
|133,756.87
|CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETY
|SW-FIRST AID SERVICES
|937.03
|COLORADO ASSOCIATION OF CHIEF OF POLICE
|HR-PRE EMPLOYEE POST TESTS
|213.55
|COLORADO BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
|ACSO-BACKGROUND CHECKS
|458.00
|COLORADO CORRECTIONAL IND.
|DHS-IM FORMS
|188.65
|COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
|SW-1QTR 2022 FEES
|4,579.72
|COLORADO DEPT OF REVENUE
|STATE WITHHOLDING
|23,518.00
|COLORADO ENERGY SYSTEMS
|B&G GENERATOR REPAIR
|2,690.61
|COLORADO GARDENER
|EXT-CO. GARDENER MAGAZINE
|24.00
|COLORADO INTERACTIVE, LLC.
|ACSO-FINES RETURN APR
|258.00
|COLORADO WEED MANAGEMENT ASSOC
|W&P-ADVERTISING
|318.00
|COLORADO WELFARE FRAUD
|DHS-IM TRAINING REGIST.
|290.00
|CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DURANGO
|FLEET-SUPPLIES
|7,072.58
|COSALT CONSULTING LTD
|FINANCE-CONSULTING
|250.00
|COUNTY OF MONTEZUMA
|CORONER-AUTOPSY SUITE RENT APR
|600.00
|COWBOY CAR WASH
|ACSO/MET-CAR WASHES
|492.85
|CROSSFIRE AGGREGATE SERVICE
|R&B AGGREGATE
|1,900.74
|DAVIS ENGINEERING SERVICE
|R&B ’22 ASPH MAINT PR1
|8,856.00
|DBT TRANSPORTATION SERVICE
|AIRPORT-AWOS LOG BOOK
|101.53
|DEBORAH YOKE
|FIRST AID REIMBURE – APR
|80.00
|DELL MARKETING L.P.
|IT-SOFTWARE
|1,871.44
|DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO
|EMPLOYEE DENTAL MAY
|12,253.08
|DELTA RIGGING & TOOLS, INC
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|863.16
|DESIGN-A-SIGN
|B&P-NAME PLATES
|362.50
|DIGITCOM ELECTRONICS, INC.
|ACSO-RADIO DIAGNOSIS
|546.91
|DIVISION OF PROPERTY TAXATION
|ASSESSOR-EMPLOYEE CLASS REG.
|510.00
|DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS
|CLERK IMAGE CAST SCANNER
|13,525.00
|DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING
|HR- DRUG TESTING
|805.00
|DURANGO FAMILY LAW
|DHS-APS ATTY FEES APRIL
|6,417.25
|ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC.
|IT-EQUIP & CONSULTING
|13,333.34
|ELIZABETH ANNE BLIZZARD
|CORONER-ON CALL/APCO CONF PER DIEM
|397.50
|EMERGENCY ENVIRONMENTAL SERV.
|FLEET-HAZARD WASTE REMOVAL
|5,000.00
|ENDLESS H20 LLC
|R&B-WATERING ROADS
|4,155.00
|ESRI
|IT- ’22-’23 CONTRACT
|15,000.00
|EVERBRIDGE, INC.
|OEM-2022 NIXLE SUBSCRIPTION
|6,100.00
|FAMILY SUPPORT REGISTRY
|EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT
|284.30
|FLORIAN GALLEGOS
|SW-MILEAGE REMB.
|53.83
|FLYERS ENERGY LLC.
|FLEET-FUEL
|41,319.82
|FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATES
|EMPLOYEE FLEX
|3,953.60
|G&I SANITATION
|SW-PORTA TOILETS APR
|380.00
|GALLS, LLC.
|ACSO-UNIFORMS
|1,537.82
|GEORGE DEAVERS
|CORONOR AUTOPSY ASSIST (3)
|300.00
|GOODMAN’S DEPARTMENT STORE
|R&B/SW/FLEETW&P/BLG- UNIFORMS
|2,315.71
|GOVOS, INC
|B&G-VRBO PROGRAM
|2,115.00
|GRAFIX SHOPPE
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|204.60
|GRAINGER
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|384.69
|HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF ARCH.
|COMMISS-CONT. 1/ARPA
|3,788.24
|HEALTHY ARCHULETA
|COMMISS.-APRIL CONT./ARPA
|14,539.29
|HONNEN EQUIPMENT CO.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|4,820.72
|INLAND KENWORTH US INC.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|6,239.13
|INLAND TRUCK PARTS COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|334.25
|INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR, INC
|IT-VMWARE SUBSCRIPTION
|1,087.36
|INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE
|WITHHOLDING
|145,519.33
|ISABELLE VITA
|DHS-ADMIN PER DIEM
|123.50
|JACCO DISTRIBUTING COMPANY
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|233.50
|JAMES WOODMAN
|ADMIN-CCI SUMMER CONF REIMB & MTG PARK FEES
|438.26
|JASON HIBBERT
|CORONER-CORONER ON CALL
|300.00
|JENNIE COTTON
|REIMBURSE FOR CCOERA DEDUCTION
|127.89
|JOHANNA ELLIOTT
|ASSR CONF-PER DIEM
|199.00
|JOSH LYNCH
|REFUND FOR OVERPAYMENT
|700.00
|KATHERINE HARR
|DISP-APCO CONF MILE & PER DIEM
|570.41
|K-D FLAGS, LLC.
|ACSO-JC FLAGS
|422.75
|KELLY L. ROBERTSON
|CORONER-CORONER ON CALL
|575.06
|LA PLATA COUNTY DHS
|DHS-CW/APS SUPERVIS/FEM
|1,972.45
|LA PLATA COUNTY TREASURER
|DA FEES-1QTR 2022
|104,690.00
|LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOC.
|COUNTY ELECTRIC
|8,795.31
|LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS CO.
|DHS-TANF CONTRACTS MAR
|3,037.00
|LAURA VANONI
|MET-CASTA CONF MILEAGE & PER DIEM
|508.68
|LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|649.38
|LEGAL SHIELD
|PRE PAID LEGAL
|81.40
|LIFE PATH, LLC.
|ASCO-COUNSELING
|200.00
|MEDICAL AIR SERVICES
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|298.50
|MHC KENWORTH
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1,305.58
|MHQ OF NEW MEXICO
|FLEET-VEHICLE UPFITTING
|2,342.00
|MICHAEL F. ARNALL, M.D.
|CORONER AUTOPSY FEES
|3,900.00
|MICHELLE CLARK
|DHS-ADMIN PER DIEM
|118.50
|MISSIONSQUARE RETIREMENT
|EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS
|168.00
|MITCHELL & COMPANY, LLC.
|IT-600 APPLICATION MGMT
|720.00
|MOE’S MAPS
|MET-ADVERTISING
|300.00
|MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC
|ASCO-RADIO CHARGEOVER & MICS
|329.56
|MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO.
|FLEET-SUPPLIES
|1,846.17
|MUD SHAVER CAR WASH
|FLEET-CAR WASHES
|266.94
|NEWEGG BUSINESS INC.
|IT-COMPUTER EQUIP
|1,099.74
|NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS
|R&B SIGNAGE
|1,569.50
|NM HUMAN SERVICES DEPT.
|EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENTS
|46.16
|NORTH AMERICAN INVASIVE SPECIES
|W& -EDUCATION
|163.06
|NORTHLAND SECURITIES INC
|ADMIN-CONSULTANTING FEES
|5,000.00
|NOVUS AUTO GLASS
|FLEET-WINDSHEILD REPAIR
|428.54
|ODP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, LLC
|ACSO-OFFICE SUPPLIES
|851.77
|OFFICE DEPOT, INC.
|DHS-OFFICE SUPPLIES
|379.31
|ORKIN, LLC.
|B&G-PW PEST CONTROL
|336.70
|PAGCO INCORPORATED
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|714.35
|PAGOSA AREA WATER & SANITATION
|COUNTY WATER & SEWER
|1,484.73
|PAGOSA ROOTER
|B&G-SEWER JET PW
|265.00
|PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICO
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|2,971.03
|PEAK PERFORMANCE FIRE & SAFETY
|B&G FIRE EXTINGUISHERS & SVC
|3,390.58
|PHILLIP WARREN
|ACSO-CIVIL SERVICE REFUND
|50.00
|PHILLIPS ELECTRIC
|B&G REPLACE DAMAGE PVC
|3,400.00
|POSTMASTER
|ASCO-USPS BOX RENTAL
|2,198.00
|PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT ASSOC.
|ADMIN-TRAINING
|1,645.00
|PROSCREENING, LLC.
|HR-BACKGROUND CHECKS
|209.75
|PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES
|HR-PSYCH EVALUATIONS
|270.00
|PUBLIC AGENCY TRAINING
|ACS -TRAINING REGISTRATION
|525.00
|PUEBLO BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISS.
|ASCA-CHANGE OF VENUE FEES
|80.00
|RACHEL TURIEL
|DISP-WORKSHOP – SPEAK TRUTH
|180.00
|REYNOLDS ASH & ASSOCIATES
|ADMI -DESIGN SERVICES
|12,397.50
|RICH VALDEZ
|ACSO-WESTERN STATES SHERIFF CONF REIMBURSE
|251.20
|RIO BLANCO BACKFLOW
|B&G-BACKFLOW TESTING (15)
|1,125.00
|ROBIN YOUNG
|EXT-CSU WESTERN REG. MTG PER DIEM
|116.00
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN MICROFILM
|DHS-CS ANNUAL SVR MAINT AGMT
|2,047.50
|ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVE, LLC
|HR-COBRA MGMT
|75.00
|RONNIE MAEZ
|COMMISS-CCI CONFERENCE REIMBURSE
|408.26
|ROOD & ASSOCIATES
|AIRPORT-CONSULTING
|3,200.00
|RUNBECK ELECTION SERVICES
|CLERK 2022 BALLOTS
|4,968.10
|RYDERS PUBLIC SAFETY
|ACSO-UNIFORMS – BOOTS
|329.85
|SAFETY-KLEEN SYSTEMS, INC.
|FLEET-DISPOSAL FEES
|704.65
|SAN JUAN BASIN HEALTH
|DHS-CW BIRTH CERTIFICATES
|40.00
|SARA COLE
|DHS-IM PER DIEM
|128.50
|SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANY
|ACSO-JAIL FOOD & SUPPLIES
|8,597.67
|SHANNON L. BALDERAS
|CORONER-CORONER ON CALL
|975.06
|SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSON
|SW-CONSULTING
|13,126.63
|SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGY
|ACSO-OFFICE SUPPLIES
|358.07
|SOUTHERN COLORADO COMM.
|DHS-TANF CONTRACT MAR-22
|2,830.66
|STATE OF COLORADO (IDS)
|CLERK-RENEWALS
|989.40
|STROHECKER ASPHALT & PAVING
|R&B-ASPHALT
|39,500.00
|SUN GLASS PAGOSA
|ACSO-WINDOW TINTING & REPLACEMENT
|1,860.75
|SUTTON AUTOMOTIVE
|FLEET-REPAIRS
|1,820.91
|TERRY SCHAAF
|EXT-CSU WESTERN REG. MTG PER DIEM
|116.00
|TERRY’S ACE HARDWARE
|B&G/FLEET/ASCO/R&B- PARTS & SUPPLIES
|881.28
|THE AUSTIN PETERS GROUP, INC
|HR-MARKET SURVEY
|5,000.00
|THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN
|B&P-ADVERTISING
|296.63
|THE PONDEROSA LUMBER COMPA
|B&G/FLEET/ASCO/R&B- PARTS & SUPPLIES
|1,372.74
|THOMSON REUTERS – WEST
|ATTY-MAY SUBSCRIPTION
|497.40
|TONYA M. HAMILTON
|CORONER-CORONER ON CALL
|261.50
|TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS
|DHS-ADMIN 2 QTR RENT/JANIT. //COUNTY SEWER & GEO THERMAL
|11,237.36
|TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS, LLC.
|ACSO-INMATE MEDICAL
|15,685.62
|TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|FINANCE-INCODE/TYLER
|37,187.66
|UCAL, INC
|R&B-NPS TRAIL PROJECT
|13,719.90
|UMB BANK
|DETENTION CENTER WIRE
|210,129.89
|UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLY
|CLERK-OCE CONTRACT
|148.00
|USDA APHIS
|W&P-SUPPLIES
|3,171.90
|USDA, APHIS, GENERAL
|APHIS PRGM PERSONNEL
|6,115.03
|VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.
|COUNTY CLEANING
|16,101.71
|VALUEWEST, INC.
|ASSESSOR-COMM APPRAISAL
|3,400.00
|VERIZON WIRELESS
|B&P-WIRELESS DATA
|105.32
|WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO.
|FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES
|5,535.66
|WARNE CHEMICAL & EQUIPMENT
|W&P-SUPPLIES
|139.01
|WARREN BROWN
|COMMISS-CCI CONFERENCE REIMBURSE
|258.26
|WELLS FARGO CREDIT CARD
|LDG, FUEL, MEALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIP., & MISC.
|27,885.54
|WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORS
|DET.-SUPPLIES
|1,252.14
|WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLC
|DISP-911
|2,742.00
|WOOD ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTREUCTURE
|EOC-HAZARD MITIGATION
|192.15
|WORLD FUEL SERVICES, INC.
|AIRPORT-FUEL
|1,681.64
|1,385,979.65