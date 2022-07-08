87.5 F
Pagosa Springs
Saturday, July 9, 2022

Public Notices July 7, 2022

205

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc.  

Plaintiff

v. 

Robert J Gilmore, et al  

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30028

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

Robert J Gilmore

Joyce Gilmore

Lowell L Rose, Trustee of the Lowell L Rose Revocable Trust dated August 25, 1983, undivided one-half interest and Trustee of the Norma R Rose Revocable Trust dated June 29, 1998, undivided one-half interest

Norma L Rose, Trustee of the Lowell L Rose Revocable Trust dated August 25, 1983, undivided one-half interest and Trustee of the Norma R Rose Revocable Trust dated June 29, 1998, undivided one-half interest

Jack C Hicks

James W Jones, Jr., Trustee of the James and Jennette R Jones Revocable Living Trust

Jennette P Jones, Trustee of the James and Jennette R Jones Revocable Living Trust

Frank P Dickson Jr., Surviving Joint Tenant with Rights of Survivorship of Elinor M Dickson, deceased

Dorothy W Williams

Imogene Wright Bowen

Russell D Stein

Ramona L Stein

Ann L Daniel-Hartung

Roy D Goode

Carol L Goode

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. 

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 16, 2022

Last Publication: July 14, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley 

Christopher B. Conley

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901 

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published June 16, 23, 30, July 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff

v. 

Inus H Wilson, et al  

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30024

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

INUS H WILSON

WILLIAM C WILSON, JR.

JACK W LOGGINS

JANICE F LOGGINS

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. 

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Village Pointe Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 16, 2022

Last Publication: July 14, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley 

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published June 16, 23, 30, July 7 and 14, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

County Court

Archuleta County, Colorado

109 Harman Park Dr. 

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 22C55

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on June 17, 2022 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Louise Lorraine Dawes be changed to Lorren Louise Dawes.

/s/ Cheryl Mulbery

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. 

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CAPITAL VENTURES INC

26560 PLEASANT PARK ROAD

CONIFER, CO 80453

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 8th day of November 2010, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 50 HOME CT

Legal: Subdivision: CHRIS MTN VILLAGE 2 Lot: 128-129 CMV 2 Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 2.5W

Account Number: R004377

Schedule Number: 569525105051

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2010-01062

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CAPITAL VENTURES INC for said year 2009.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 24th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White  

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 410 TRAILS BLVD

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 76 PT

Account Number: R012426

Schedule Number: 569930202026

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01834

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2010.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 24th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White  

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 19 LANCER CT

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 77 PT

Account Number: R012427

Schedule Number: 569930202027

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01835

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2010.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 24th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White  

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:21 LANCER CT

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 78 PT

Account Number: R012428

Schedule Number: 569930202028

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01836

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2010.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 25th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White  

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address: 23 LANCER CT

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 79 PT

Account Number: R012429

Schedule Number: 569930202029

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 200700703

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 25th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White  

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Situs Address:376 TRAILS BLVD

Legal: Subdivision: PAGOSA TRAILS Lot: 84 PT

Account Number: R012433

Schedule Number: 569930202034

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01837

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC for said year 2010.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 25th day of May 2022, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 2nd day of November 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of May 2022

/s/ Elsa P White  

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published June 23, 30 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v. 

Barry Wayne Cornell, et al  

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30025

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

PATRICIA ANN HALL

PATRICIA A HELLER

KATHLEEN K SEMRAU

THOMAS F ELA, TRUSTEE OF THE ELA 

FAMILY TRUST

BETTY R ELA, TRUSTEE OF THE ELA 

FAMILY TRUST

BECKY RODRIGUEZ

ANTHONY R PHILLIPS

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. 

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Ptarmigan Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 30, 2022

Last Publication: July 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley 

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published June 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff

v. 

Chal M Rascoe, Sr, et al 

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30027

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.5906

Email: ir@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

DIANNE A RASCOE

LEONARD D SHOCKEY

MAVIS E SHOCKEY

DONNETTE L THOMAS

WILLIAM D THOMAS

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. 

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Vacation Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 30, 2022

Last Publication: July 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley 

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published June 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr., P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property 

Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff

v. 

Sherry Williamson, et al  

Defendants

Case No.: 2022CV30026

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

SHERRY WILLIAMSON

RAMON GONZALEZ

CELINDA GONZALEZ

CORINNE F MCCRAY

ARNOLD DUDLEY JOLLEY

GILBERT S JOHNSON

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court. 

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Masters Place Condominiums for failure to pay assessments to Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc. 

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: June 30, 2022

Last Publication: July 28, 2022

/s/ Christopher B. Conley 

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published June 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

GUILLERMO ZUBIA

v.

Defendants:

DANIEL J. FITZPATRICK and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580 

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2022CV30034

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF GUILLERMO ZUBIA

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS: 

DANIEL J. FITZPATRICK AND ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 11 of Block 11 in PAGOSA IN THE PINES, according to the plat thereof filed for record March 13, 1970 as Reception Nos. 73014 through 73027.

Respectfully Submitted this 29th day of June, 2022.

Published in Pagosa Sun

First Publication: July 7, 2022

Last Publication: August 4, 2022

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published June July 7. 14, 21, 28 and August 4, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

On July 19, 2022, at its regular meeting scheduled for 1:30 pm, the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on adopting a moratorium on new vacation rental permits while the County develops and potentially implements new regulations and/or ordinances concerning vacation rentals within the unincorporated areas of Archuleta County.

Published July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON July 19, 2022

SANDLIN NICCUM, representing SOMBRILLA SPRINGS RANCH, has requested an APPEAL HEARING regarding CONDITIONS OF APPROVAL FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT, on a Rural Tract Sec: 20 Twn: 35 Rng: 2E in S2SW4 and SW4SE4, Sec: 29 Twn: 35 Rng: 2E in NW4 and NW4NE4 and N2SW4, at 12130 County Rd 326, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN22-080). The property is zoned AGRICULTURAL RANCHING (AR).

Comments regarding this case may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners on July 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting in person only.

Published June 16 and July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ARCHULETA COUNTY 
MAY 2022 PAYABLES
VENDOR NAMEDESCRIPTIONAMOUNT 
ADVANCE AUTO PARTSFLEET-SUPPLIES FOR MACHINERY1,585.96
AFLACINS PREMIUMS1,161.31
ALPINE PORTABLE TOILETS CLOMAN PARK TOILETS120.00
ALSCOACSO-WEEKLY RUG SERVICE1,147.24
ALVIN SCHAAFCOMMISS-CCI CONFERENCE REIMBURSE141.50
AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICESASCO-DET. SUPPLIES199.81
AMERICAN RECYCLINGSW-RECYCLE FEES225.00
AMERICAN UNITED LIFE INSURANCEEMPLOYEE LIFE INS – MAY1,292.00
AMERICAN WEST FABRICATIONDET. INSTALL 12 BEDS-JAIL5,600.00
ANTHONY ORLONDO RIVERAW&P BOOTBRUSH FABRICATION320.00
ARCH CO SHERIFF’S DEPT PETTY CASHACSO-PETTY CASH MEALS REIMB.38.07
ARCHULETA COUNTY HOUSING COMMISS-ARPA FUNDING #48,978.38
ARCHULETA COUNTY SOLID WASTER &B-DISPOSALFEES175.00
ARCHULETA COUNTY TREASURERCOMMISS- TREAS. DEED FEES (6)2,400.00
ARCHULETA COUNTY VICTIM DHS-TANF CONTRACT MAR/MENTAL HLTH. SPONSOR2,167.00
ARCHULETA COUNTY WEED & PESTAIRPORT-WEED SPRAYING1,119.84
ARCHULETA SCHOLARSHIPS IN ESCROWCOMMISS-STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS6,600.00
ARCHULETA SCHOOL DISTRICTDHS-EL POMAR & CMP PROGRAMS9,359.35
ARCHULETA SENIORS, INC.2022 QTR 2 GRANT FUNDS38,750.00
AT&T MOBILITY LLC.ACSO&COMMISS-CELL PHONES1,924.91
AXON ENTERPRISE, INC.ACSO-BODY CAM HOLDERS93.90
BALLANTINE COMMUNICATIONSMET-ADVERTISING15.42
BANK OF COLORADOHSA Deduction100.00
BANK OF THE SAN JUANSHSA Deductions374.64
BECKY JACOBSONEXT-CSU WESTERN REG. MTG PER DIEM116.00
BI INCORPORATEDACSO-ELECTRIC MONITORING520.20
BLACK HILLS ENERGYCOUNTY GAS4,938.68
BOB BARKER COMPANY,  INC.ACSO-INMATE SUPPLIES54.48
BRANSON TRAFFIC CONTROL R&B MAINT ROAD LINE PAINT60,024.37
BRUCE P. ANDERSONR&B-VILLAGE LAKE SIGNS4,000.00
CABE’S COLLISION FLEET-VEHICLE REPAIRS2,136.10
CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMSCOUNTY COPIER CONTRACT2,424.01
CARL MACHTEXT-1ST AID/CPR CLASSES240.00
CARLA ELLIOTTASSR CONF-PER DIEM199.00
CASCADE WATER-COFFEE CODISP-WATER SERVICE121.40
CCOERA-EMP RETIREMENTEMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS98,510.42
CENTURYLINKCOUNTY PHONE/DISP-E911 APR/8,315.85
CHARM-TEX INC.DET.-SUPPLIES 44.70
CHRISTOPHER TORRESAIRPORT-CDL EXAM REIMBURSE98.00
CIGNA HEALTH AND LIFE INS.HEALTH & LIFE INS – JUNE133,756.87
CINTAS FIRST AID & SAFETYSW-FIRST AID SERVICES937.03
COLORADO ASSOCIATION OF CHIEF OF POLICEHR-PRE EMPLOYEE POST TESTS213.55
COLORADO BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ACSO-BACKGROUND CHECKS458.00
COLORADO CORRECTIONAL IND.DHS-IM FORMS188.65
COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTHSW-1QTR 2022 FEES4,579.72
COLORADO DEPT OF REVENUESTATE WITHHOLDING23,518.00
COLORADO ENERGY SYSTEMSB&G GENERATOR REPAIR2,690.61
COLORADO GARDENEREXT-CO. GARDENER MAGAZINE24.00
COLORADO INTERACTIVE, LLC.ACSO-FINES RETURN APR258.00
COLORADO WEED MANAGEMENT ASSOCW&P-ADVERTISING318.00
COLORADO WELFARE FRAUDDHS-IM TRAINING REGIST.290.00
CONSERVANCY OIL CO. OF DURANGOFLEET-SUPPLIES7,072.58
COSALT CONSULTING LTDFINANCE-CONSULTING250.00
COUNTY OF MONTEZUMACORONER-AUTOPSY SUITE RENT APR600.00
COWBOY CAR WASHACSO/MET-CAR WASHES492.85
CROSSFIRE AGGREGATE SERVICER&B AGGREGATE1,900.74
DAVIS ENGINEERING SERVICER&B ’22 ASPH MAINT PR18,856.00
DBT TRANSPORTATION SERVICEAIRPORT-AWOS LOG BOOK101.53
DEBORAH YOKEFIRST AID REIMBURE – APR80.00
DELL MARKETING L.P.IT-SOFTWARE1,871.44
DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADOEMPLOYEE DENTAL MAY12,253.08
DELTA RIGGING & TOOLS, INCFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES863.16
DESIGN-A-SIGNB&P-NAME PLATES362.50
DIGITCOM ELECTRONICS, INC.ACSO-RADIO DIAGNOSIS546.91
DIVISION OF PROPERTY TAXATIONASSESSOR-EMPLOYEE CLASS REG.510.00
DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS CLERK IMAGE CAST SCANNER13,525.00
DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING HR- DRUG TESTING805.00
DURANGO FAMILY LAWDHS-APS ATTY FEES APRIL6,417.25
ECHO IT CONSULTING, LLC.IT-EQUIP & CONSULTING13,333.34
ELIZABETH ANNE BLIZZARDCORONER-ON CALL/APCO CONF PER DIEM397.50
EMERGENCY ENVIRONMENTAL SERV.FLEET-HAZARD WASTE REMOVAL5,000.00
ENDLESS H20 LLCR&B-WATERING ROADS4,155.00
ESRIIT- ’22-’23 CONTRACT15,000.00
EVERBRIDGE, INC.OEM-2022 NIXLE SUBSCRIPTION6,100.00
FAMILY SUPPORT REGISTRYEMPLOYEE GARNISHMENT 284.30
FLORIAN GALLEGOSSW-MILEAGE REMB.53.83
FLYERS ENERGY LLC.FLEET-FUEL41,319.82
FREDRICKZINK & ASSOCIATESEMPLOYEE FLEX3,953.60
G&I SANITATIONSW-PORTA TOILETS APR380.00
GALLS, LLC.ACSO-UNIFORMS1,537.82
GEORGE DEAVERSCORONOR AUTOPSY ASSIST (3)300.00
GOODMAN’S DEPARTMENT STORER&B/SW/FLEETW&P/BLG- UNIFORMS2,315.71
GOVOS, INCB&G-VRBO PROGRAM2,115.00
GRAFIX SHOPPEFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES204.60
GRAINGERFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES384.69
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF ARCH.COMMISS-CONT. 1/ARPA3,788.24
HEALTHY ARCHULETACOMMISS.-APRIL CONT./ARPA14,539.29
HONNEN EQUIPMENT CO.FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES4,820.72
INLAND KENWORTH US INC.FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES6,239.13
INLAND TRUCK PARTS COMPANYFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES334.25
INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR, INCIT-VMWARE SUBSCRIPTION1,087.36
INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICEWITHHOLDING145,519.33
ISABELLE VITADHS-ADMIN PER DIEM123.50
JACCO DISTRIBUTING COMPANYFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES233.50
JAMES WOODMANADMIN-CCI SUMMER CONF REIMB & MTG PARK FEES438.26
JASON HIBBERT CORONER-CORONER ON CALL300.00
JENNIE COTTONREIMBURSE FOR CCOERA DEDUCTION127.89
JOHANNA ELLIOTTASSR CONF-PER DIEM199.00
JOSH LYNCHREFUND FOR OVERPAYMENT700.00
KATHERINE HARRDISP-APCO CONF MILE & PER DIEM 570.41
K-D FLAGS, LLC.ACSO-JC FLAGS422.75
KELLY L. ROBERTSONCORONER-CORONER ON CALL575.06
LA PLATA COUNTY DHSDHS-CW/APS SUPERVIS/FEM1,972.45
LA PLATA COUNTY TREASURERDA FEES-1QTR 2022104,690.00
LA PLATA ELECTRIC ASSOC.COUNTY ELECTRIC8,795.31
LA PLATA FAMILY CENTERS CO.DHS-TANF CONTRACTS MAR3,037.00
LAURA VANONIMET-CASTA CONF MILEAGE & PER DIEM 508.68
LAWSON PRODUCTS, INC.FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES649.38
LEGAL SHIELDPRE PAID LEGAL81.40
LIFE PATH, LLC.ASCO-COUNSELING200.00
MEDICAL AIR SERVICES EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS298.50
MHC KENWORTHFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES1,305.58
MHQ OF NEW MEXICOFLEET-VEHICLE UPFITTING2,342.00
MICHAEL F. ARNALL, M.D.CORONER AUTOPSY FEES3,900.00
MICHELLE CLARKDHS-ADMIN PER DIEM118.50
MISSIONSQUARE RETIREMENTEMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTIONS168.00
MITCHELL & COMPANY, LLC.IT-600 APPLICATION MGMT720.00
MOE’S MAPSMET-ADVERTISING300.00
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INCASCO-RADIO CHARGEOVER & MICS329.56
MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO.FLEET-SUPPLIES1,846.17
MUD SHAVER CAR WASHFLEET-CAR WASHES266.94
NEWEGG BUSINESS INC.IT-COMPUTER EQUIP1,099.74
NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNSR&B SIGNAGE1,569.50
NM HUMAN SERVICES DEPT.EMPLOYEE GARNISHMENTS46.16
NORTH AMERICAN INVASIVE SPECIESW& -EDUCATION163.06
NORTHLAND SECURITIES INCADMIN-CONSULTANTING FEES5,000.00
NOVUS AUTO GLASSFLEET-WINDSHEILD REPAIR428.54
ODP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, LLCACSO-OFFICE SUPPLIES851.77
OFFICE DEPOT, INC.DHS-OFFICE SUPPLIES379.31
ORKIN, LLC.B&G-PW PEST CONTROL336.70
PAGCO INCORPORATEDFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES714.35
PAGOSA AREA WATER & SANITATIONCOUNTY WATER & SEWER1,484.73
PAGOSA ROOTERB&G-SEWER JET PW265.00
PARTS PLUS OF NEW MEXICOFLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES2,971.03
PEAK PERFORMANCE FIRE & SAFETYB&G FIRE EXTINGUISHERS & SVC3,390.58
PHILLIP WARRENACSO-CIVIL SERVICE REFUND50.00
PHILLIPS ELECTRICB&G REPLACE DAMAGE PVC3,400.00
POSTMASTERASCO-USPS BOX RENTAL2,198.00
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT ASSOC.ADMIN-TRAINING1,645.00
PROSCREENING, LLC.HR-BACKGROUND CHECKS209.75
PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCESHR-PSYCH EVALUATIONS270.00
PUBLIC AGENCY TRAINING ACS -TRAINING REGISTRATION525.00
PUEBLO BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISS.ASCA-CHANGE OF VENUE FEES80.00
RACHEL TURIELDISP-WORKSHOP – SPEAK TRUTH180.00
REYNOLDS ASH & ASSOCIATESADMI -DESIGN SERVICES12,397.50
RICH VALDEZACSO-WESTERN STATES SHERIFF CONF REIMBURSE251.20
RIO BLANCO BACKFLOWB&G-BACKFLOW TESTING (15)1,125.00
ROBIN YOUNGEXT-CSU WESTERN REG. MTG PER DIEM116.00
ROCKY MOUNTAIN MICROFILM DHS-CS ANNUAL SVR MAINT AGMT2,047.50
ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESERVE, LLCHR-COBRA MGMT75.00
RONNIE MAEZCOMMISS-CCI CONFERENCE REIMBURSE408.26
ROOD & ASSOCIATESAIRPORT-CONSULTING3,200.00
RUNBECK ELECTION SERVICESCLERK 2022 BALLOTS4,968.10
RYDERS PUBLIC SAFETYACSO-UNIFORMS – BOOTS329.85
SAFETY-KLEEN SYSTEMS, INC.FLEET-DISPOSAL FEES704.65
SAN JUAN BASIN HEALTHDHS-CW BIRTH CERTIFICATES40.00
SARA COLEDHS-IM PER DIEM128.50
SHAMROCK FOODS COMPANYACSO-JAIL FOOD & SUPPLIES8,597.67
SHANNON L. BALDERASCORONER-CORONER ON CALL975.06
SHORT-ELLIOTT-HENDRICKSONSW-CONSULTING13,126.63
SOURCE OFFICE & TECHNOLOGYACSO-OFFICE SUPPLIES358.07
SOUTHERN COLORADO COMM.DHS-TANF CONTRACT MAR-222,830.66
STATE OF COLORADO (IDS)CLERK-RENEWALS989.40
STROHECKER ASPHALT & PAVINGR&B-ASPHALT39,500.00
SUN GLASS PAGOSAACSO-WINDOW TINTING & REPLACEMENT1,860.75
SUTTON AUTOMOTIVEFLEET-REPAIRS1,820.91
TERRY SCHAAFEXT-CSU WESTERN REG. MTG PER DIEM116.00
TERRY’S ACE HARDWAREB&G/FLEET/ASCO/R&B- PARTS & SUPPLIES881.28
THE AUSTIN PETERS GROUP, INCHR-MARKET SURVEY5,000.00
THE PAGOSA SPRINGS SUNB&P-ADVERTISING296.63
THE PONDEROSA LUMBER COMPAB&G/FLEET/ASCO/R&B- PARTS & SUPPLIES1,372.74
THOMSON REUTERS – WESTATTY-MAY SUBSCRIPTION497.40
TONYA M. HAMILTONCORONER-CORONER ON CALL261.50
TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGSDHS-ADMIN 2 QTR RENT/JANIT. //COUNTY SEWER & GEO THERMAL11,237.36
TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS, LLC.ACSO-INMATE MEDICAL15,685.62
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.FINANCE-INCODE/TYLER37,187.66
UCAL, INCR&B-NPS TRAIL PROJECT13,719.90
UMB BANKDETENTION CENTER WIRE210,129.89
UNITED REPROGRAPHIC SUPPLYCLERK-OCE CONTRACT148.00
USDA APHISW&P-SUPPLIES3,171.90
USDA, APHIS, GENERALAPHIS PRGM PERSONNEL6,115.03
VAL’S VIP CLEANING LLC.COUNTY CLEANING16,101.71
VALUEWEST, INC.ASSESSOR-COMM APPRAISAL3,400.00
VERIZON WIRELESSB&P-WIRELESS DATA105.32
WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO.FLEET-PARTS & SUPPLIES5,535.66
WARNE CHEMICAL & EQUIPMENTW&P-SUPPLIES139.01
WARREN BROWNCOMMISS-CCI CONFERENCE REIMBURSE258.26
WELLS FARGO CREDIT CARDLDG, FUEL, MEALS, SUPPLIES, EQUIP., & MISC.27,885.54
WESTERN PAPER DISTRIBUTORSDET.-SUPPLIES1,252.14
WESTTEL INTERNATIONAL, LLCDISP-9112,742.00
WOOD ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTREUCTUREEOC-HAZARD MITIGATION192.15
WORLD FUEL SERVICES, INC.AIRPORT-FUEL1,681.64
1,385,979.65
Published July 7, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Summer health careers camp extended to full-week event for area teens