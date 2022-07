By Josh Pike | Staff Writer

At its June 30 meeting, the San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) Board of Health (BoH) heard an update from La Plata County commissioner and BoH member Marsha Porter-Norton on the status of La Plata County’s considerations of withdrawing from the district.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.