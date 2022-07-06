Public health talk series launches and map making for teens

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Your library is hosting public health and resource professionals from San Juan Basin Public Health for four free in-person sessions on Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. from July 11 to Aug. 1 to talk about a wide variety of important health topics.

On July 11, Jenny Howell and Jenn Heath will share information about the Women, Infants and Children (commonly known as WIC) nutrition program, and SafeCare, which supports parents and caregivers of children aged 5 younger.

On July 18, Danette Jackson and Emilia Majewkski will discuss the Nurse-Family Partnership, which provides a free personal nurse for women pregnant with their first baby, and the State Tobacco Education and Prevention Partnership, which works to reduce tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke.

On July 25, Francilia Pena will cover cancer prevention and early detection of breast and cervical cancer. Aug. 1 will explain health insurance enrollment and how to pick the best plan for you. Spanish interpretation will be available for this session.

More details on the presentations are available in flyers you can pick up at your library.

Map making for teens

Fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to make your own maps and sea charts of real or imagined places at a free event next Wednesday, July 13, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Library Speaker’s

Consortium tonight

Tonight is the first in our new Library Speaker’s Consortium series featuring New York Times bestselling fiction and nonfiction authors giving live, professionally moderated book discussions you can view on your computer, tablet or smartphone with Internet access. If you are not available to view the presentations live, the recorded event will be available afterward.

The July 7 program will feature author Alka Joshi, who wrote “The Henna Artist” and “The Secret Keeper of Jaipur,” from 7 to 8 p.m. The second program on Thursday, July 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. will feature David Allen, author of “Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity.” The third program on Aug. 3 at noon will feature Pulitzer Prize-winner Marcia Chatelain, author of “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America.”

To access the consortium, click on the link on your library’s home page at: https://pagosalibrary.org. Moving forward, we expect two or three book discussions a month.

PALS adult education expands

In response to popular demand, Mark is doubling the number of his free PALS sessions to Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. No registration is required. This service is in great demand and is used by many people, so we are very happy to make it more available.

No Tech Times in July

There will be no Tech Times in July. Tech Time will return at a future date to be announced later.

Summer Reading

Program underway

If you haven’t already done so, we hope you will sign up at your library or register online for this year’s Summer Reading Program, which is underway now with the theme “Oceans of Possibilities.” Pick up a bingo card because participants get a small prize every time you complete a bingo sheet.

The Summer Reading Program includes activities for all ages that are fun, free and educational. And, it encourages learning and new opportunities for everyone from toddlers to seniors.

Watch for details of special Summer Reading events in this and future “Library News” columns all summer. And, pick up a copy of the events calendar each month at your library to be sure you and your family don’t miss any of the fun. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Summer Reading Club for kids today

Our Summer Reading Club for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade takes place today, Thursday, July 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., when we’ll dive under the waves to discover all the ocean resources there. The July 14 topic is ocean geology, when we’ll discover how islands form, what the tallest mountain in the ocean is and more.

Legal clinic tomorrow

The free legal clinic this month is happening by appointment tomorrow, Friday, July 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. Come into the library to meet privately via Zoom with our volunteer attorney who will answer your questions, show you legal documents and help you fill out the necessary forms. To schedule an appointment, at the beginning of the month send an email titled “Sign-up for Free Legal Clinic,” with your first name and phone number, to ruby@pagosalibrary.org, or phone (970) 264-2209 or stop by the library. The volunteer attorney’s time is limited, so it’s first-come, first-served. This clinic takes place on the second Friday of every month.

Gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect tomorrow, Friday, July 8, from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Ruby’s Book Club

next Tuesday

Ruby’s Book Club meets in person from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, to discuss “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker. Copies are available at your library. This book club is held the second Tuesday of each month, alternating between fiction and nonfiction titles. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Paws to Read Friday

Friday, July 8, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to share their favorite books with Muppet, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.

LEGO Club on Saturday

Kids aged 6 and up are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club. LEGO challenges also are posted on Facebook if you can’t make it to the library.

Dungeons and Dragons virtually and in person

Today, Thursday, July 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. is our ongoing virtual Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults, available every other Thursday on Discord. Then, join us next Tuesday, July 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. for our ongoing in-person Dungeons and Dragons game. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join either or both games. Free in-person sessions take place at your library on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Virtual teen

advisory board

Next Thursday, July 14, the teen advisory board will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. on your library’s Discord server. Fourth- through 12th-graders are invited to bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge will be posted July 11 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free activity.

StoryWalk in

new location

Our very popular StoryWalk has resumed at a new location. We are pleased to partner with the Town of Pagosa Springs to bring the StoryWalk to the Riverwalk downtown. It starts at the Ross Aragon Community Center and heads north toward the growing domes. The July 1-10 featured book is “Blue Sky, White Stars” by Sarvinder Naberhaus. July 11-25 features “Woodsy’s ABCs,” when you will explore the outdoors with Woodsy the Owl, a U.S. Forest Service mascot.

Special family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. Special guests Lisa Baker and her friend Fluffy Dog will provide puppets, storytelling and silly fun on July 13.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Library hours

Most of our programs happen in person and curbside service continues. Also, our hours are back to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages. Accessing your library’s free digital collection has never been easier. You just need to download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. You are now ready to browse, borrow and read e-books and audiobooks using cloudLibrary. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Large print

“A Killing in Gold” by Ralph Cotton is a Ranger Sam Burrack western. “Last Stage to El Paso” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone is a Red Ryan western. “When She Dreams” by Amanda Quick focuses on someone impersonating a woman at a psychic conference.

Nonfiction

“30-minute Keto” by Mihaela Metaxa-Albu is a low-carb cookbook. “Protecting Your Children From Internet Pornography” by John D. Foubert is a practical guide for parents to apply in their own home. “A Dude’s Guide to Baby Size” by Taylor Calmus is a guide for fathers-to-be to help understand a baby’s development.

Novels

“Brotherhood” by Mike Chen is part of the Star Wars series. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner follows family members gathering on Cape Cod for a wedding.

Donations

We are grateful to our anonymous donors for their materials donations. Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Library foundation

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation. To respond to the evolving needs of our community, we are now working on a $4 million project to expand our building so that we can provide private study rooms, an intergenerational hands-on learning space, easy access to self-checkout and drop-off, a beautiful outdoor reading garden and an endowment for the future. Mail checks to P.O. Box 2045, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or call Cindi Galabota at (970) 264-2209.

Quotable quote

“It’s better and more praiseworthy to be well-read in the book of experiences, the teacher of the teachers.” — Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519), Renaissance painter, sculptor, engineer, scientist and architect.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.