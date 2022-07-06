Photo club topic: ‘Have phone cameras finally caught up with big iron in image quality?’

Photos courtesy Gregg Heid

Photos taken with a modern mirrorless camera, and with a smart phone. Which do you prefer? The July meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will feature a program titled “Have phone cameras finally caught up with big iron in image quality?”



By Gregg Heid | Pagosa Springs Photography Club

The July meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will be held on Wednesday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St..

Our program this month is “Have phone cameras finally caught up with big iron in image quality?” and will be presented by Joe Sinclair. This will be a hybrid meeting, also available on Zoom. The Zoom link will be emailed to members; others who wish to attend may request the link by email to abulter@mac.com. If attending in person, feel free to arrive any time after 6 p.m.; the actual presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m..

Sinclair will give a short presentation on the latest expert thinking about smartphone camera image quality, based on a DXOMARK article. DXOMARK is the premier camera/lens testing organization. The presentation will be followed by a facilitated club member discussion about individual experiences with phone camera image quality. Just how good are smart phone photos? What’s your experience?

Sinclair has been a member of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club for several years. In addition, he is a member of the Napa Valley Photographic Society in California. He has been photographing for 60 years and has received numerous awards for his photos.

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. The club sponsors educational programs and outings to help photographers hone their skills. The club’s membership year begins in January. For new members, dues are at $25 per year ($35 family). For more information about the club and to download a membership application, visit: https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.