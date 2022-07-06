New Thought topic: ‘What is your Spirit Medicine on the Wheel of Life?’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Sunday service on July10 at 10 a.m. will be “What is your Spirit Medicine on the Wheel of Life?” with Shayla White Eagle McClure.

Upcoming events

Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.: Meditation and yoga with Madison Humes.

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text McClure at (970) 510-0309 for band information.

July 13, 9:30 a.m.: Karen Aspin memorial dance at Xanadu.

July 14, 5 to 5:30 p.m.: Courtyard concert — Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society benefit at the Pagosa Lodge. Bruce Wayne Classic Rock and Country. Rain or shine.

July16: Spirit of the Medicine Wheel Playshop with Shari Silvey and White Eagle McClure.

July 21, 5 to 7:30 p.m.: Courtyard concert — Rise Above Violence benefit. Bruce Wayne Classic Rock and Country. Rain or shine.

July 28: New Thought Center Community Outreach Festival with benefit. Bruce Wayne Classic Rock and Country. Rain or shine.

Library

The Aspin Inspiration Memorial Library is a collection of spiritual books. We welcome you to sign out/view our books, by appointment.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. The vision of the New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth, and to enhance our members’ life experience through self-empowerment, inner peace and being part of an inclusive community. Our mission is to create a world that works for everyone through awareness of a higher power. We are the “Good Vibe Tribe” that practices Science of Mind principles of positive thinking.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living).