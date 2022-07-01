Fire restrictions rescinded on San Juan National Forest effective today

San Juan National Forest reminds the public to be safe with fire

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on all National Forest System lands within the San Juan National Forest, including wilderness, are rescinded effective July 1. Recent rains over much of the forest have lessened, but not eliminated, the danger from fire, allowing restrictions to be lifted. This means campfires are now allowed outside of established campgrounds and recreation sites. The public is asked to continue to be careful with fire and to obey any localized fire restrictions.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation during Stage 1 and Stage 2 restrictions,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Dave Neely, “and would like to remind everyone that the rain has not reached all parts of Southwest Colorado equally.” Fire danger is still high, especially in the southern most parts of La Plata and Montezuma Counties. New lightning fires are being reported daily, even in higher elevations where more rain has fallen. The public is asked to continue to follow local restrictions whenever and wherever such regulations are still in effect. It is also possible, Neely added, that the San Juan National Forest may return to restrictions if conditions dry out later in the summer and fall.

Visitors are encouraged to practice these principles of outdoor fire safety:

Clear all flammable material within three feet of campfire rings

Make a fire only if you have a shovel and sufficient water to put it out.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Keep fires small and manageable.

Extinguish fires completely. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave. Every campfire should be put DEAD OUT before leaving it.

To report a fire on federal lands, please contact the Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at (970) 385-1324.

For information on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the San Juan National Forest, call (970) 247-4874, visit the forest website, or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).