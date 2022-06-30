Reunion update for the graduating class of 1972

By Leonard Martinez | Special to The SUN

The graduating class of 1972 from Pagosa Springs High School have the following update to their plans:

Sunday July 3, will be lunch at The Lone Spur at noon. Order off the menu.

Invitees are the class of 1972 and any of their guests: Guests to include spouses/significant others, teachers, administrators, custodians, friends from the classes of 1969 to 1976 and, of course, grandkids we may be taking care of that day.

The first semi-centennial Schramble Golf Tournament for sexagenarians: All 18 holes will be played on Sunday, July 3, at the Pagosa golf course. All the rules that favor sexagenarians (60-69 years old) and those who have never played before will still apply. Scramble rules for each team will be in play and all will be reviewed prior to our tee time.

Please call Leonard Martinez at (505) 506-7649 to register your teams and to get a sense of those benefits for those who have never played.

Prizes for the winning teams have been donated by artist Ronald Martinez.

Sunday, July 4

Meet to watch parade at 9:30 a.m, at or near the park under the shade trees.

Based on the legal guidance regarding where and how to watch the parade and hoping no one goes to jail for trying to stake out space before the approved times, look for Fred Campuzano. Bring your own chairs and be prepared to share whatever you bring for refreshments.