Local teens invited to ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ dress rehearsal tonight

Ethan Hardy Benson as SpongeBob in "The SpongeBob Musical," admiring his Krabby Patty production.



By Amy Wolfe | Thingamajig Theatre Company

The Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts and Thingamajig Theatre Company invite all teenagers in the Pagosa Springs area to attend our final dress rehearsal of “The SpongeBob Musical” tonight, Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m. The doors open at 6:45 p.m. for this free teens-only event as part of our ThingamaWHO Teen Programs.

Join your friends at the theater to see the transformation of the animated Nickelodeon favorite “SpongeBob SquarePants” to the live stage. SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy and the rest of the Bikini Bottom characters face total annihilation until an unlikely hero steps up to save the day. Filled with original songs by popular artists, lively dance and amazing costumes, you will not want to miss the one.

Thingamajig Theatre Company was co-founded in 2011 by Tim and Laura Moore. It is an award-winning professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Its talented actors, directors and production teams come from across the U.S. and around the world to produce Broadway-level musicals, comedies and dramas year-round. Thingamajig is also dedicated to providing educational opportunities for youth and teens in our community.