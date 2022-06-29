Vista Lake Community Garden has open beds for community members

By Rose Chavez | Food System/Food Equity Coalition

The Vista Lake Community Garden still has some remaining raised beds open to the community for this growing season.

The Vista Lake Community Garden at 230 Port Ave. by the gazebo is taking applications for memberships available for 2022.

Anyone can be a member of the garden, but preference is given to people who live in the neighborhood for the individual plots.

Successful applicants will be provided seeds/vegetable starts, tools, soil, water and gardening instruction, and get to keep their harvest if it is an individual plot or if they are tending the community beds from which food will be distributed to the neighborhood and food pantry network, according to the Community Learning and Leadership Circle (CLLC) members that oversee the leadership of the garden.

It is a great way to start gardening and is an opportunity for residents who don’t have room for a garden. The whole family can join in. The kids can help with gardening and play nearby, enjoying the surrounding area and nature.

Applications for memberships to the community garden, which include guidance and supplies as well as a produce share, are available for $15/year. Individual plots are an additional $15/year. Scholarships are available for those with a demonstrated need. Please contact Jen Pitcher at jenp@plpoa.com to request/pay for a bed and/or membership to the community garden.

All gardeners are required to complete one to two hours of volunteer work a month that benefits the garden as a whole. These hours can include weeding or watering common areas, composting, improving infrastructure, cleaning tools and helping with events.

For more information about the events and activities of the Vista Lake Community Garden, please contact the FSFE — Food Coalition at fsfearchuleta@gmail.com or call (401) 371-3227.