Library Speakers Consortium launches, PALS expands and Tech Times take a break

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Starting next Thursday, July 7, we are launching the Library Speaker’s Consortium featuring fiction and nonfiction authors giving live, professionally moderated book discussions you can view on your computer, tablet or smartphone with Internet access.

If you are not available to view the presentations live, the recorded event will be available afterward.

To access the consortium, click on the link on your library’s home page at: https://pagosalibrary.org. Moving forward, we expect two or three book discussions a month.

The July 7 program will feature Alka Joshi, author of “The Henna Artist,” from 7 to 8 p.m. The second program — on Thursday, July 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. — will feature David Allen, author of “Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity.”

PALS adult

education expands

In response to popular demand, Mark is doubling the number of his free PALS sessions to Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. No registration is required. This service is in great demand and is used by many people, so we are very happy to make it more available.

No Tech Times in July

There will be no Tech Times in July. Tech Time will return at a future date to be announced later.

Library closure

Your library will be closed July 4 to celebrate Independence Day.

Summer Reading

Program underway

If you haven’t already done so, we hope you will sign up at your library or register online for this year’s Summer Reading Program, which is underway now with the theme “Oceans of Possibilities.” Pick up a bingo card because participants get a small prize every time you complete a bingo sheet.

The Summer Reading Program includes activities for all ages that are fun, free and educational. And it encourages learning and new opportunities for everyone from toddlers to seniors.

Watch for details of special Summer Reading events in this and future “Library News” columns all summer. And, pick up a copy of the events calendar each month at your library to be sure you and your family don’t miss any of the fun. There are three versions — children, teens and adults.

Gaming tomorrow

Enjoy free all-ages video gaming on the Xbox 360 Kinect tomorrow, Friday, July 1, from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Makerspace Saturday

Kids, tweens and teens are invited to a free Makerspace session on Saturday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to noon, when we’ll provide the materials so you can build, design and create.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Wednesday, July 6, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the sixth through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Summer Reading

Club for kids

Our Summer Reading Club for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade takes place next Thursday, July 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., when we’ll dive under the waves to discover all the ocean resources there. Note there will be no Summer Reading Club today, June 30.

Dungeons and Dragons virtually and in person

Next Thursday, July 7, from 3 to 5 p.m., is our ongoing virtual Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults, available every other Thursday on Discord.

Then, join us next Tuesday, July 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. for our ongoing in-person Dungeons and Dragons game.

Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org to learn how to join either or both games. Free in-person sessions take place at your library on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Writing challenge

A new all-ages writing challenge will be posted July 11 on the library’s Facebook page. We hope you will challenge your creativity by participating in this free activity.

StoryWalk in

new location

Our very popular StoryWalk has resumed at a new location. We are pleased to partner with the Town of Pagosa Springs to bring the StoryWalk to the Riverwalk downtown. It starts at the Ross Aragon Community Center and heads north toward the growing domes. The July 1-10 featured book is “Blue Sky, White Stars” by Sarvinder Naberhaus.

Family storytime

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for free in-person children’s stories, games and plenty of reasons to get up and move. July 6 is a free play session.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Library hours

Most of our programs happen in person and curbside service continues. Also, our hours are back to pre-COVID levels — and even more on weekdays:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Tuesdays and Thursdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturdays, your library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages. Accessing your library’s free digital collection has never been easier. You just need to download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. You are now ready to browse, borrow and read e-books and audiobooks using cloudLibrary. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

DVDs

“Father Stu” stars Mark Wahlberg in this inspiring true story. “Fatherhood” is also a true story, about a widowed dad. “Turning Red” is a Disney Pixar animated movie.

Books on CD

“Nightwork” by Nora Roberts is the beginning of a new mystery series featuring a thief. “Tom Clancy’s Op-Center Call of Duty” by Jeff Rovin is a thriller. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham contains three legal thrillers. “Every Cloak Rolled in Blood” by James Lee. Burke is an opioid-related mystery. “Aeon Rising” by Matthew Mather is book one of a new apocalyptic series. “Stephen Leeds Death and Faxes” by Brandon Sanderson is a techno-thriller addition to the Stephen (Legion) Leeds’ universe. “Tom Clancy Zero Hour” by Don Bentley is a Jack Ryan Jr. thriller.

Large print

“Aunt Dimity and the Enchanted Cottage” by Nancy Atherton is an Aunt Dimity mystery.

Mysteries and thrillers

“Sparring Partners” by John Grisham contains three legal thrillers.

Other novels

“Let Your Light Shine” by local author Lynn Moffett is part of her Incursion series.

Donations

We are grateful to Patricia Howard and Donald Logan for their very generous monetary contribution in honor of Bob and Carole Howard, and to our anonymous donors for their materials donations.

Please put your materials donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns.

Quotable quote

“Even if you are not dealt the best cards, you can still win the hand. I did a lot of bluffing along the way.” — Lee Trevino, legendary American professional golfer who is regarded as one of the greatest players in golf history. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1981.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.