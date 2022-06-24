Plenty of fun planned for the Fourth of July

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

With a little moisture having descended on Pagosa Springs, the dust settling and allergies subsiding just a little, people are planning their activities and welcoming family and friends to our active community over the Fourth of July.

Despite the fact that the fireworks will not happen, there are many holiday activities being planned. There are also some deadlines that residents need to know about to get their applications in for parade floats, figure out where to park for the parade, purchase tickets and the like. Let us help you plan your holiday weekend.

The Chamber is excited to announce that we are expanding our Park to Park Artisan Market to include entertainment this year. The Park to Park Market will be held on July 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then on the Fourth of July from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many vendors also choose to stay open later than 5, weather permitting. The music will be held in the Athletic Field of Town Park from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and then noon to 4 on Monday, July 4. The music will be held under the new shade/food tent that will be in the Athletic Field.

Come and enjoy delicious food, listen to some music and get out of the sun so you can shop more. There are more than 65 vendors this year. Remember that Hermosa Street will be closed from July 2-4 due to the Artisan Market as both Town Park and the Athletic Field will be used for the vendors. There will not be a carnival this year in the Athletic Field.

And with the river having come up after the rains, there will also be a “Freedom Float” on the Fourth of July beginning at 1 p.m. Put your floating device in the river, dress up appropriate for the Fourth of July and enjoy the cool of the San Juan River. Launch your float in the put-in by Riff Raff on the Rio and float down to the Centennial Park bridge in all your red, white and blue just before the concert starts at 2 p.m.