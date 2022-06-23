64.3 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, June 23, 2022

Weminuche Audubon Society annual meeting

SUN photo/Josh Pike

Weminuche Audubon Society members held their annual meeting June 15 at Yamaguchi Park. The meeting included the electing of new officers, reflecting on accomplishments and discussing future plans.

