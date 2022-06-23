64.3 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, June 23, 2022

Small Business Development Center appointments are back

3

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

Are you trying to open a business? Expand a business? Looking for a new direction in your professional life? Looking for an exit strategy for you from your business? Not sure if your financials are in order? 

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be returning to Pagosa Springs and the Chamber of Commerce for free consulting appointments. They will be at the Chamber conference room on Tuesday, June 28, with appointments starting at 9:30 a.m. and going until about 3 p.m. 

If you are interested in meeting with the SBDC and signing up for potential future free consulting services depending on your need, call the Chamber at (970) 264-2360 and speak to Kim to book your appointment. 

This service is open to all businesses or interested parties. You do not need to be a Chamber member to partake of these valuable services. The SBDC is engaged with consultants of all different talents and can help you sort out issues, start or expand your business. Take advantage of these services to help you through a difficult patch or to get you started on the road to business success.

Previous article$4.5 million in capital credit refunds headed to LPEA members in July
Next articlePublic Meetings

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Newspaper and tourism guides serving Archuleta County and Pagosa Springs, Colorado since December 9, 1909.

Physical address: 457 Lewis Street

Mailing address: PO Box 9 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Open 8-12 and 1:15-4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Information and contact

Follow us

Subscribe

970.264.2100

© 2022 | The Pagosa Springs SUN Publishing, Inc. - All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Town, county to discuss ‘Roadmap to Affordable Housing’ Tuesday