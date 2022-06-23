Small Business Development Center appointments are back

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

Are you trying to open a business? Expand a business? Looking for a new direction in your professional life? Looking for an exit strategy for you from your business? Not sure if your financials are in order?

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be returning to Pagosa Springs and the Chamber of Commerce for free consulting appointments. They will be at the Chamber conference room on Tuesday, June 28, with appointments starting at 9:30 a.m. and going until about 3 p.m.

If you are interested in meeting with the SBDC and signing up for potential future free consulting services depending on your need, call the Chamber at (970) 264-2360 and speak to Kim to book your appointment.

This service is open to all businesses or interested parties. You do not need to be a Chamber member to partake of these valuable services. The SBDC is engaged with consultants of all different talents and can help you sort out issues, start or expand your business. Take advantage of these services to help you through a difficult patch or to get you started on the road to business success.