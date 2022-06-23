64.3 F
Pee-wee soccer and tee ball registrations being accepted

1

By Breezy Bryant and Trevor Gian | Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation

The Recreation Department is now accepting pee-wee soccer registrations for ages 3-4 years. 

The registration fee will be $40 for the first child and $20 for a second child. The deadline to register will be July 15. 

Online registration will be available through the town website at pagosasprings.co.gov/recreation-division or stop by the Ross Aragon Community Center to fill out a form. 

Play will begin in August and run until September. 

Recreation tee ball (ages 4-5 years)

The Recreation Department is now accepting tee ball registrations for ages 4-5 years. 

The registration fee will be $40 for the first child and $20 for a second child. The deadline to register will be July 15. 

Online registration will be available through the town website at pagosasprings.co.gov/recreation-division or stop by the Community Center to fill out a form. 

Play will begin in August and run until September. 

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, (970) 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.

