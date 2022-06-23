15th annual Pagosa Duathlon July 9: Come out for the Dirty Du and get dirty for a cause

Photo courtesy Rise Above Violence

The 15th annual Pagosa Duathlon is set for July 9, with the event offering a race for everyone from kids to seasoned trail racers. Registration is currently open.



By Ashley Wilson | Rise Above Violence

Join us at the Brockover Trailhead off Turkey Springs Road the morning of July 9 for the 15th annual Pagosa Duathlon. There is a race for everyone from the kids to the seasoned trail racer.

We will launch the day with the Dusty Kids Gravel Growler, the race for our youngest enthusiasts.

The adult races include loads of single-track and loads of fun. All races start with the run portion. Dirty Sprinters will start with a 3-mile trail run and then transition to the 8-mile bike, all surrounded by beautiful scenery and single track mountain trail.

If you are looking for a bit more of a challenge, we have the Dirty Du. Dirty Duers will run a full 6-mile loop on single-track and ATV trails for a true mountain run experience. Then, it’s off to the 14-mile bike section, where you will sail down dusty trails, climb rocky slopes and wind your way through pines and aspens. The course includes improved trails like Catamount, Gopher Trail and Aspen Run. Obstacles not only include your normal downed trees, rocks and shrubs, but cows and their “presents,” too. (It is called the Dirty Du for a reason.) You won’t be disappointed with this year’s duathlon excitement.

All adult races have the option of racing in the individual men’s or women’s divisions, or as a two-member relay team, one runner and one biker. Early registration ends July 2, so don’t delay. Register online at: www.riseaboveviolence.org/pagosa-duathlon. All racers receive an official Pagosa Duathlon race T-shirt and post-race goodies. Races will be professionally timed and the top three finishers receive medals. Visit the website for more race information and driving directions to the race site at the junction of Turkey Springs Road and Brockover Road. As you train and prep for the race, if you need a partner, runner or biker, email ashley@riseaboveviolence.org and we will work to pair you.

The race lineup, beginning at 7 a.m.:

• Dusty Kids Gravel Growler (1-mile run, 2-mile dirt road dash), $10.

• Dirty Sprint (3-mile trail run, 8-mile mountain bike), $40 early registration, $50 after July 1.

• Dirty Du (6-mile trail run, 14-mile mountain bike), $50 early registration, $60 after July 1.

Check out more information and register at www.riseaboveviolence.org/pagosa-duathlon.

Epic races funding an epic need

The Pagosa Duathlon is an essential fundraiser for Rise Above Violence; all proceeds support local survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and other violent crimes. Rise is the only organization serving victims and survivors in Archuleta County. The funds raised support advocacy services, legal advocacy, support groups and youth violence prevention in our schools.

Violence is a dirty word, so we invite you to come out for the Dirty Du and get dirty for a cause.