First-ever Semi-Centennial Schramble Golf Tournament for sexagenarians set

By Leonard Martinez | Special to The SUN

The first-ever Semi-Centennial Schramble Golf Tournament for sexagenarians organized by the graduating class of 1972 will be held on July 3 and 4.

The first round is nine holes on July 3 at Pagosa’s golf course. There will be a 3:30 p.m. shotgun start.

The second round is nine holes on July 4 at Pagosa’s golf course. There will be a 3:30 p.m. shotgun start.

It is open to any and all four-person teams with at least one Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) graduate. Be aware: The class of ‘71 has issued a challenge to all.

All members of the PSHS graduating class of 1972 are now sexagenarians (between the ages of 60 and 69). Each team will be reduced one stroke for any member of the class of ’72 on their team. Golf equipment nor golf experience are needed to play in this tournament. Do expect to have fun.

All teams will have at least one woman and a two-stroke reduction or have a stroke added for not having a woman. (Yes, an all-woman’s team will have an eight-stroke advantage starting out.)

If a team has an older-than-70-year-old team member, there will be a one-stroke reduction for each.

Teams with a left-handed player get a stroke reduction.

Teams with players younger than 60: There will be plus one stroke for each team member under the age of 60, plus two strokes for anyone under 40, plus four strokes for anyone under 25.

First round

Each team member will be able to choose three clubs each for round one.

Par 5s: Team will choose the sequence and each player will take their turn. Final score is the cumulative strokes for that hole (10 max score).

Par 3 and Par 4 holes will follow normal scramble rules: best ball, all team members play every shot.

Three mulligans per person per nine can be purchased ($5 each).

Or, a 10-foot string can be purchased for the team ($50).

Second round

Straight scramble rules, best ball.

One-stroke reduction for any team that can solve the Par 3 riddles.

Prizes for round one and round two winners: The team with the lowest combined score over the two rounds will be the first ever Semi-Centennial Class of ’72 Schramble Champion.

Contact Leonard Martinez (505) 506-7649 for details and to register your team.

The next tournament will be held in 2072.