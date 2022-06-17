58.6 F
Pagosa Springs
Friday, June 17, 2022

Pagosa Farmers Market

Photo courtesy Pagosa Farmers Market

The Pagosa Farmers Market will open June 25 at 9 a.m. It will be a slow start for sure this year; the exclusive produce — garden ripened tomatoes — won’t be ready until July. The plants are full of fruit and, though raised in a greenhouse, the tomatoes are very green. Word from one farm in New Mexico is that tomatoes from the hoop house won’t be ready until August. What has gone wrong for the growers? Just about everything. Dry, windy weather and very cold nights have slowed down just about everything except chard, kale, onions, radishes and sugar snap peas. These you will find as well as starts — tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, rosemary, oregano and probably more. And of course the bakery and meat vendors, and artisans will back to share their very popular wares.

