Forged in the family cauldron

By Betty Slade

Hooked! Hooked from the beginning. “This is Us,” NBC’s hit drama, aired its last episode. Iron heated, characters formed and the Pearson family came to life. They were hammered into hooks as we grew to know and love them and their story on Tuesday nights.

From the start, Dan Fogelman, the show’s creator, masterly maneuvered a host of characters through 40 years of emotional drama to a satisfying end. With clever writing, he spanned a life time, switching from the hospital maternity scene to the grown-up-threesome years to the final funeral scene and back to their teenage years again. It worked because the writer knew the end of the story at the beginning.

As the show wrapped up its sixth season, we watched four different actors play each character. They transformed into each stage of life. As their personalities developed, they never acted “out of character.” The family knew Randall would cry at the end. He did.

Randall would always be Randall. He suffered from depression, he overthought and cried easily. He became successful and who he was meant to be in a family different from himself. Kevin messed up in life because of his addiction to alcohol. He fought with himself and finally won peace and contentment. Insecure Kate felt rejected, struggled with her weight, finally proved her worth to move on.

We knew exactly how the Pearson family would act, react and how they would solve the dilemmas they faced. Each episode was built around the family’s support, love and their influence on each other.

At the end of the series, I said to my Sweet Al, “There is a spiritual takeaway here. Each member finally resolved who they were and their place in that family and it was OK. They were OK.”

Al will always be Sweet Al. I know him better than he does himself. From a young, energetic, high-power salesman to a family man and now to a cute little old man, to us, Al is not 84, he is Sweet Al. We’ve all changed, but have never broken character.

Our family has had its ups and downs as we’ve been forged together in the same hot cauldron. The silver has risen to the top and the guck is still falling to the bottom. All these years, we are beginning to experience the pure metal and our worth.

How did this happen as we lived our lives not sure what the ending would look like? It’s because we are in the Master’s hands. He knew us before we were born and how he made us. He has a purpose for each one of us in this family. We were designed in the beginning to arrive in this place. God knew all along how we would turn out.

Fogelman said, “The show worked because it’s an ending that’s been in the works for about four years. We first started filming the bulk of the scenes, which largely moved between a time when the program’s lead characters were teens, enjoying a lazy Saturday with their parents, to the funeral of the show’s matriarch, Rebecca Pearson.

“Half to two-thirds of the finale was filmed three or four years ago when I wanted to capture the actors playing younger versions of the Pearson clan before they matured, unaware of the importance of the scenes they were filming.”

The story resonated in me how God wired us, breathed life into us and engraved his name on us. In our family’s cauldron, from generation to generation, we have been welded into God’s story. We were unaware of the importance of each stage of life we’ve lived. The scenes were shot in the mind of the Master Creator before we became a reality.

Fogelman said, “When you’ve worked on a television series that has lasted this many years, it’s a giant chunk of your life. It’s not just six seasons, it’s probably eight calendar years — maybe even nine — since I first put pen to paper and wrote the pilot episode. I wish I had appreciated it all more while it was happening.”

Final brushstroke: Each of us has been forged into his image, into a season of time, purposed for an eternity. Not until we come to the final episode will we say, like Fogelman, “I wish I had appreciated it all more while it was happening.” But I was too busy trying to figure it out when the Master designer/artist had it figured out in the beginning.

